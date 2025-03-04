NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks go More Than Five Years for Brock Boeser?

The Vancouver Canucks will have to longer than five years for Brock Boeser, but will they?

Daily Faceoff Youtube: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser. The Canucks may have offered him five years at $8 million per, but he’s looking for more term.

Seravalli: “Brock Boeser, I believe the Vancouver Canucks have put a five year, $40 million deal on the table. That’s five years times $8 million. He wants six or seven years. Will they blink over the next week, or will they trade him?

Yaremchuk: “And the thing too, like, obviously, if you’re acquiring him with the thought of ‘he’s just a pure rental, we want help for these play, for this playoff run,’ then you don’t really care. But if you’re a team who is maybe looking at Brock Boeser going, ‘hey, could we bring him in and sign him?’ Does hearing that it was in a five by eight offer that he turned down and wants more term, presumably, or then more dollars. Like, do you sit there as an acquiring team? Does that change your opinion of him at all?

Seravalli: “I don’t think so. I think it’s, look he was already making $6.65 (million), that was before he had a 40 goal season and then a 28 goal season, he’s on pace for this year despite missing seven games. If he was paid 6.65, in his career, average was like 26 goals before 6.65 to 8 (million), isn’t really a big reach.

And he’s not an old UFA. He’s one of the younger UFAs that’s coming to market. So I wouldn’t be concerned about the term, and I think he’s going to get it, whether it’s in Vancouver or somewhere else. Which has allowed him to remain as patient as possible in Vancouver, going, ‘Hey, I’m good. I’d like to be a Canuck, little bit disappointed, I’m paraphrasing, with the loyalty that I’ve shown that we haven’t gotten something done sooner. But if it doesn’t work out here, in parentheses, this has kind of been a mess this season. I can go somewhere else and get a very similar type deal if you guys don’t want to pay.’

Yaremchuk: “And again, I feel like, I think this way, I’m sure a lot of other people do, I got to get rid of the flat cap part of my brain here, right? And it’s okay, Brock, right now ….”

Seravalli: “It’s over.”

Yaremchuk: “… is worth $8 million. If you’re sitting there going, well, how’s it going to age? Okay by year six and seven. What are we looking at for the salary cap, $8 million might be what a second-line scoring winger.

Seravlli: “Could be $130 million by then. Plus …”

Yaremchuk: “Yeah. And same thing with young players. You talk about extensions, and it’s like, oh, that’s a lot to give them right now. And it’s like, no, no. Now is the time to bite the bullet and give a guy a bit too high of an AAV, because you want to reap benefits in a few years.

