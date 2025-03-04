NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and the Carolina Hurricanes

Calgary Flames GM will look to reward the team

NHL.com: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that team has done great this year and the plan is to reward them heading into the deadline, but it has to make sense with their overall plan.

“You’re always looking to improve the team, but it’s got to make sense,” Conroy said. “If it’s a younger player, and we have them under control, or even maybe a 26-year-old that you’re (going to) have control of, it might make more sense.”

Conroy said they are looking for a left-handed defenseman and that a big splash is unlikely.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Los Angeles Kings would be one team interested in Mikko Rantanen

James Murphy of RG.org: An NHL source said on Saturday that he heard the Los Angeles Kings could have interest in Mikko Rantanen if the Carolina Hurricanes decide to trade him before the deadline. The Kings have some pieces that interest the Hurricanes.

Elliotte Friedman wondered on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast if a non-contending team like the Anaheim Ducks would try to acquire him in hopes of getting the jump on contract talks.

The source said that the Kings are set at center, but they’re also interested in Jake Evans. Acquiring someone like Rantanen would bring them to another level.

Another source said he could see a fit between the Kings and the Hurricanes.

“I would keep an eye on Jordan Spence there,” the source pointed out. “The Canes are trying hard to start building up that blue line again. I’ve heard Spence out there. It’s going to take more than that, for sure. …but that’s a guy they’d want and is out there.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser and Pius Suter

If the Hurricanes (or another team) retained 50 percent of Rantanen’s salary, it would put his cap hit at $2.3 million. The Kings have $4.4 million in projected deadline space.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.