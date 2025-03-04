NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and the Carolina Hurricanes

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Calgary Flames GM will look to reward his team, and the Los Angeles Kings would be one team interested in Mikko Rantanen.
Feb 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare (43) during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

Calgary Flames GM will look to reward the team

NHL.com: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that team has done great this year and the plan is to reward them heading into the deadline, but it has to make sense with their overall plan.

“You’re always looking to improve the team, but it’s got to make sense,” Conroy said. “If it’s a younger player, and we have them under control, or even maybe a 26-year-old that you’re (going to) have control of, it might make more sense.”

Conroy said they are looking for a left-handed defenseman and that a big splash is unlikely.

The Los Angeles Kings would be one team interested in Mikko Rantanen

James Murphy of RG.org: An NHL source said on Saturday that he heard the Los Angeles Kings could have interest in Mikko Rantanen if the Carolina Hurricanes decide to trade him before the deadline. The Kings have some pieces that interest the Hurricanes.

Elliotte Friedman wondered on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast if a non-contending team like the Anaheim Ducks would try to acquire him in hopes of getting the jump on contract talks.

The source said that the Kings are set at center, but they’re also interested in Jake Evans. Acquiring someone like Rantanen would bring them to another level.

Another source said he could see a fit between the Kings and the Hurricanes.

“I would keep an eye on Jordan Spence there,” the source pointed out. “The Canes are trying hard to start building up that blue line again. I’ve heard Spence out there. It’s going to take more than that, for sure. …but that’s a guy they’d want and is out there.”

If the Hurricanes (or another team) retained 50 percent of Rantanen’s salary, it would put his cap hit at $2.3 million. The Kings have $4.4 million in projected deadline space.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency