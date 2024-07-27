NHL News: Laine, Marek, Savoie, Harvey-Pinard, Willander, and the Second Buyout Window

Patrik Laine out of the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has been cleared from the NHL/NHLPA players assistant program and is eligible to talk to the Blue Jackets and any other team with permission. He had been in the program since January 28th.

Jeff Marek no longer with Sportsnet

Jeff Marek: “After 13 great years at Sportsnet, I’m moving on. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thankful to have worked alongside so many great people and played a role in bringing sports and hockey news to fans across Canada and the world. More to come soon.”

Carter Savoie off to Finland

NHL Rosters: Former Edmonton Oilers forward Carter Savoie signed with TPS in Liiga. He’d spent the past two seasons with Bakersfield of the AHL.

Injury Notes

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard broke his leg and required surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out for four months.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander has a lower-body injury and won’t take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Sweden.

Second buyout window

Puck Pedia: “Teams receive a 2nd buyout window 3 days after their final arbitration case is either settled OR awarded. If case is settled, it still creates a 2nd buyout window (open for 48 hrs)

Only players with cap hit of $4M+ & on roster last deadline are eligible”