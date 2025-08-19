NHL Rumors: Will We Get Some Late Player Movement? Marc-Edouard Vlasic Not Thinking Retirement

This year could be setting up for some mid-August to late September player movement

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Mid-August to late September is usually a time of very little trading, but could this be the year where some action might occur? The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of many teams that seem to have some unfinished business.

The Edmonton Oilers can’t go into another year with the same goaltending tandem. The Detroit Red Wings haven’t done enough to get them over the playoff hump. The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t replace Mitch Marner’s offense, and Nick Robertson, who doesn’t really want to be there, can’t be the replacement. The Boston Bruins want to retool and need more talent. The New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders have higher hopes.

GMs may wait until the season gets going to find an underperforming player. Some may want to see how their offseason moves pan out/not pan out. Teams may not be able to sit back and wait too long if they’re falling out of the race.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic didn’t expect a buyout and isn’t thinking of retirement

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks bought out defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic after putting him on unconditional waivers back on June 26th. It was a move that surprised him after his exit meetings with the Sharks.

“They told me that I played well, especially defensively, and that they liked that I was a mentor to the young guys. They told me they wanted me to do that next year, so when I left, I thought I’d come back.”

On July 1st, Sharks GM Mike Grier said they wanted to create roster space to upgrade their blue line, which they feel they did by adding Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, and Nick Neddy.

Vlasic isn’t thinking of retirement and hopes to play somewhere.

“I have a lot more to offer and (the Sharks) know it too. Where I’m going to play, it doesn’t (matter). Vancouver, Buffalo, Florida, Tampa… I’m going to go where someone wants me.

Life is good, I can’t wait for the baby to arrive, and the buyout of the contract was secondary. In my mind, retirement, I’m not there yet. Will there be anything after that? Will it be Europe afterwards? I don’t know.”

