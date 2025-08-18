NHL Rumors: A Buffalo Sabres Trade Target, and Teams Calling the Penguins About Their Own 2026 Picks

Eeli Tolvanen could be a trade target for the Buffalo Sabres if the Kraken aren’t in the playoff race

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Buffalo Sabres should be in the market for a top-six forward. It’s more likely at this point that it won’t happen this offseason, but possibly as an in-season move.

One potential option for the Sabres is Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen. The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract and put up a career-high 23 goals last season. If the Kraken aren’t in the playoff hunt, they could be looking to be sellers with five players on the last years of their contracts.

If Tolvanen is on a 20-goal pace, he could cost a conditional first-round pick or a prospect like Isak Rosen, Devon Levi or Noah Ostlund. Levi might interest the Kraken to pair with Joey Daccord.

Some teams have called the Pittsburgh Penguins about re-acquiring their 2026 draft pick

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said on the Cam and Stick Podcast that teams have called him in an attempt to re-acquire their 2026 draft picks.

The Penguins hold the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues 2026 second-round picks, and the San Jose Sharks’ 2026 third-round pick.

Those teams might have been thinking of offer sheets, as teams need to have their own draft picks to be eligible to sign someone to an offer sheet.

After looking up on PuckPedia as to who is offer sheet eligible, candidates include Donovan Sebrango (OTT), Rasmus Kupari (Winnipeg), Alexander Holtz (Vegas), Connor Zary (Calgary), Luke Evangelista (Nashville), Mason McTavish (Anaheim), and Marco Rossi (Minnesota). The first couple don’t fit the compensation range, so can scratch them off.

It’s doubtful the Sharks were thinking offer sheets, as it would lessen their chances of landing a top-two pick. Would the Blues or Jets be interested in Zary, Evangelista, McTavish, or Rossi?

