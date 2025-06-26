NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings

Trading First Round Pick Could Be Tough for the Winnipeg Jets

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets are in win-now mode as the Presidents’ Trophy winners want to remain a contender not only in the Central Division but also in the Western Conference. For the most part, the Jets have picked well in the first round, but recently, they have had more hits than misses when it comes to their first-round selection.

Most notably, Rutger McGroarty was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins because he did not wish to sign with them. Nobody knows what Chaz Lucius could have been because he had to retire due to a serious health condition. There was potential in Lucius in the Jets system.

So, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has a decision to make regarding the first-round pick. Take the best player available at 28th, or move the pick and help the roster remain competitive. It was a massive signing for the Jets when the hometown boy, Jonathan Toews, agreed to a one-year deal. There is still uncertainty surrounding Nikolaj Ehlers, though all signs point to him testing the market.

If the Jets want to improve, they can now trade the pick, but depending on the player they acquire, it could ultimately benefit them down the road.

Nikolaj Ehelrs is Going To Market

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Hearing Nikolaj Ehlers has informed the Jets he will go to free agency on July 1

Door not closed on Manitoba, but will test the market

Could the Detroit Red Wings Go After Noah Dobson

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: As Duff writes, the Red Wings could have gotten Noah Dobson back at the 2018 NHL Draft, but selected Filip Zadina instead. However, with Dobson’s name circulating in trade rumors once again, the Red Wings have been linked to Dobson.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo May Be Far From Done

As Duff writes per Sports Express in Russia, the trade package that would head to the Islanders would include J.T. Compher and Jonathan Berggren, There is a chance GM Steve Yzerman could send one of his draft picks in the deal as well.

It is no secret the Islanders have been shopping him before the deadline, but the bigger question is, would the Red Wings be willing to pay him the $11 million he is looking for on AAV?

NHLRumors.com Note: As for Dobson and Detroit, the Islanders would certainly want Berggren, but J.T. Compher, unless they move Jean-Gabriel Pageau, doesn’t make sense for them. Even if they move Pageau, why bring in an older player when you are trying to get younger? Additionally, trading Dobson within the conference without an extension attached could potentially cost the Red Wings a bit more. Not to mention, from the Detroit side of things, they have plenty of defensemen in their system who are ready to play in the NHL. The Islanders would need a defenseman back in the deal.

