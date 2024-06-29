NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Winnipeg Jets Trade Nikolaj Ehlers for a Defenseman?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about the Winnipeg Jets trading forward Nikolaj Ehlers to upgrade their blue line.

Jay Onrait: “Craig Button joins us once again from Las Vegas, the site of the National Hockey League Draft. We just heard the Insiders, Craig mention once again that the Jets are fielding calls on talented Danish forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Is Ehlera that guy you feel like is going to end up going for some more defensive help for the Winnipeg Jets?”

Craig Button: I think that that’s something they absolutely have to entertain. Listen, you have Kyle Connor and you have Nikolaj Ehlers. Two really good forwards but you have two lighter, smaller forwards. Yes, they produce offensively but to me if you can take Nikolaj Ehlers and you can improve on the blue line, you’re not gonna get a number one defenseman, but if you can get somebody that can play your top three to get in there, and I really believe take some of the pressure off of Josh Morrissey.

He plays big minutes. He plays demanding minutes and if you can find another player that can really support that blue line group with him. I think that it’s something that they have to entertain and they know how good Nikolaj Ehlers is. He’s a very good player. But to get a good defender, you’re gonna have to give up a good player. So I would be exploring that in every way, shape and form to try to improve the blue line.”

TSN Craig Button continued his hit with Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked who the Maple Leafs best defenseman could get at free agency.

Jay Onrait: “Okay, let’s talk about defenseman. Leafs need defensemen. Which of the following defenseman,Craig, would you target if you were Brad Treliving right now? Brandon Montour just won a Cup of the Florida Panthers. Matt Roy, LA Kings talented defenseman or Chris Tanev of the Dallas Stars, the Leafs are very interested in at the deadline Craig.”

Craig Button: I’m really happy that you said Chris Tanev because if you didn’t say I was gonna say next because Chris Tanev is the perfect fit. He’s the guy that makes the team better. He makes players around him better. He would be an ideal partner for Morgan Reilly or anybody he plays with.

But I mean, just think about what Quinn Hughes who won the Norris trophy on this night (Thursday night), said about playing with Filip Hronek. He would have said the same thing about Chris Tanev. Chris Tanev is a dyed-in-the-wool competitor, somebody that does everything you want to help a team win and he helps his partner do everything they need to do to be better and to me, that’s the that’s the idea.

That’s the player that would make the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line much better, much improved, and certainly give them an opportunity to be better when it’s most important. Yeah, the playoffs.”