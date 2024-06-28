NHL Rumors: Predators, Panthers, Canadiens, Flames, and Flyers

The Nashville Predators are getting calls on Yaroslav Askarov and may consider

Pierre LeBrun: The Nashville Predators are getting calls on goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

The Predators are willing to trade him but the asking price is high and they feel he’s worth it. The Preds would like to get into the top five tonight. There hasn’t been a fit yet but they are talking to teams.

Michael Gallagher: “Re: Askarov – It’s no different than last year when Trotz tried to use him to move into the top 5 then. He doesn’t have to trade him, but he’s going to try and use whatever leverage he has As far as who he’d be targeting, my best guess is Demidov or Cayden Lindstrom”

Cam Robinson: “Yes, Yaroslav Askarov is on the block. He was at last year’s draft as well. But is he worth a top 5 pick? Not for my money, and not by the established value of goaltenders on the trade market. Sorry, Nashville.”

Alex Daugherty: Predators GM Barry Trotz said yesterday that nobody who had called him made him think twice about trading Askarov.

The Florida Panthers closing in on deals for Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe

Andy Strickland: It sounds like the Florida Panthers will be re-sign pending UFA Sam Reinhart and extending forward Carter Verhaeghe.

Reinhart will likely get max term and at just under Aleksander Barkov ($10 million) and Matthew Tkachuk ($9.5 million).

The Montreal Canadiens assessing their options

David Pagnotta: Montreal Canadiens staff member said they are “assessing options” with their No. 5 pick that is getting interest, and also moving up from the No. 21 pick they acquired from the LA Kings earlier today.

The Calgary Flames asked about the No. 5 pick

Anthony Di Marco: The Calgary Flames talked to the Montreal Canadiens about the No. 5 pick but the asking price at the moment was too high.

The Philadelphia Flyers still trying to crack the top 10

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers continue to try and move up into the top 10. The asking prices continue to be really high.

The Flyers are also considering trading back if it makes sense.