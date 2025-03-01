NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals Looking for Depth

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on during the Power Play Segment with Martin Biron and Steve Kouleas. He was asked about the two top teams in the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals and what they might do this trade deadline season.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets are Looking for Depth

Steve Kouleas: “I know you’ve been waiting for this segment with Sirius XM, Fourth Period, NHL Network television Insider, friend of the show, the well dressed and all around, nice guy, Mr. Dave Pagnotta.

I think Dave, it’s fair to start the top and get the Jets and Capitals their due, since they’re one-two overall, and the Jets are playing again tonight (Wednesdau), we all know (Tyler) Toffoli), and (Sean) Monahan last year did not work, and the Capitals make major moves in the off season, at the top of our leaderboard.

What do you think the plan is with these two teams to get even better, starting for Game 83 and beyond?”

Dave Pagnotta: “With respect to these two clubs, yeah, they’re looking. They have the options from the sounds of things. Washington’s got a little bit of cap space to play with. I think, in the $3.6 (million) range, I believe. And they’re a team that’s going to continue to look. They don’t want to mess up with their mojo too much. They like what they got there. So does Winnipeg. But if there are some depth ads that could be added to the bottom six.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals Will Look To Add on Offense and Defense at the Deadline

And of course, both of these teams are looking at some depth on the blue line. You can never have too much. That’s kind of what both are looking for. There was some talk over Four Nations going into this week, that if Winnipeg wanted to go big game hunting, that, that might be an option, but not necessarily on the rental side, but possibly somebody with term. I think that’s more likely to occur in the offseason if they do go down that direction.

But it sounds like they’re kind of exploring some options now, but I think for the most part, more realistically, both of these clubs really like what they’ve got going this season. If they can add some complimentary pieces to the bottom six and then to their blue line, I think that’s something that both clubs wouldn’t mind doing.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.