NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, LA Kings, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Armia could be a target for the Winnipeg Jets if they can’t land Brock Nelson

TSN: Darren Dreger says that Brock Nelson would be a good No. 2 center for the Winnipeg Jets if the New York Islanders decide to trade him. There is the possibility that Nelson wouldn’t waive for Winnipeg.

“In this case it feels like Nelson would be willing to go to Winnipeg if that all falls through, then I think that they would consider Joel Armia as a bottom-six player who can play in the top six.”

The Jets would also like to add a veteran defenseman.

The Edmonton Oilers are prioritizing defense over a goaltender

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Edmonton Oilers were looking for a defenseman all day yesterday. The Oilers are not playing well, and they don’t want to make a trade they would regret. Adding a goaltender isn’t a priority.

“But even though a lot of people want to see him go trade for a goalie, I don’t believe that’s a priority for the organization.”

The Boston Bruins have more pieces to move, the LA Kings inquired about Mikko Rantanen, and the cost for Rickard Rakell is high

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Boston Bruins have a lot going on, and defenseman Brandon Carlo could be one player they moved. They’ve got some pending UFA and should be active.

Conor Ryan: “If the Bruins continue to move assets, they could really add a lot of draft capital or younger players to faciliate their retool. Sure feels like there’s a lot of buyers — especially teams on the bubble that are desperate to make the playoffs for 1st time in a long time.”

Pierre LeBrun thinks the Los Angeles Kings need a difference maker. They talked about acquiring Mikko Rantanen earlier this season. They’re looking for offense.

Darren Dreger isn’t convinced that the Pittsburgh Penguins will trade Rickard Rakell, as it would cost a lot. With the cap going up in the offseason, Rakell with three years left at $5 million, there will be interest again.

