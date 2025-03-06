NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Winnipeg Jets, and a Top 38 Trade Bait Board

Teams are circling Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton

Darren Dreger: As many as eight teams have called the Philadelphia Flyers about center Scott Laughton. The center market is thin and Flyers GM Daniel Briere is being patient. There are already first-round picks in play and Briere is seeing if the offers increase as we get closer to Friday.

The Winnipeg Jets have to at least inquire about Brock Nelson

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have to at least talk to the New York Islanders about center Brock Nelson. The Jets also have to contend with who would waive their trade protection to go to Winnipeg.

“I think Nelson would be willing to go to Winnipeg, but I think there will be a lot of suitors for Nelson when Lou Lamoriello decides to officially put him in play, which has got to be around the corner.”

Top 38 NHL trade bait board

TSN: A look at the top 38 players who could be traded by Friday’s deadline

1. Brock Nelson – Islanders – C – $6 million – UFA

2. Brock Boeser – Canucks – RW – $6.65 million – UFA

3. Scott Laughton – Flyers – C – $3 million – 1 Year

4. Rickard Rakell – Penguins – RW – $5 million – 3 Years

5. Rasmus Ristolainen – Flyers – RD – $5.1 million – 2 Years

6. Brandon Tanev – Kraken – LW – $3.5 million – UFA

7. Ryan Donato – Blackhawks – C – $2 million – UFA

8. Reilly Smith – Rangers – RW – $3.75 million – UFA

9. Carson Soucy – Canucks – LD – $3.3 million – 1 Year

10. Brayden Schenn – Blues – C – $6.5 million – 3 Years

11. Connor Murphy – Blackhawks – RD – $4.4 million – 1 Year

12. Dylan Cozens – Sabres – C – $7.1 million – 5 Years

13. Yanni Gourde – Kraken – C – $5.2 million – UFA

14. Jordan Greenway – Sabres – LW – $3 million – UFA

15. Kyle Palmieri – Islanders – RW – $5 million – UFA

16. Luke Schenn – Predators – RD – $2.75 million – 1 Year

17. Michael McCarron – Predators – C – $900,000 – 1 Year

18. Casey Mittelstadt – Avalanche – C – $5.75 million – 2 Years

19. Jamie Oleksiak, – Kraken – LD – $4.6 million – 1 Year

20. Petr Mrazek – Blackhawks – G – $4.25 million – 1 Year

21. Mikko Rantanen – Hurricanes – RW – $4.625 million – UFA

22. Nick Robertson – Maple Leafs – LW – $875,000 – RFA

23. Nick Bjugstad – Utah – C – $2.1 million – UFA

24. Bowen Byram – Sabres – LD – $3.85 million – RFA

25. David Savard – Canadiens – RD – $3.5 million – UFA

26. Elias Pettersson – Canucks – C – $11.6 million – 7 Years

27. Evander Kane – Oilers – LW – $5.125 million – 1 Year

28. Brandon Carlo – Bruins – RD – $4.1 million – 2 Years

29 Joel Armia – Canadiens – RW – $3.4 million – UFA

30. Alex Tuch – Sabres – RW – $4.8 million – 1 Year

31. Matt Grzelcyk – Penguins – LD – $2.75 million – UFA

32. Brian Dumoulin – Ducks – LD – $3.15 million – UFA

33. Justin Brazeau – Bruins – RW – $775,000 – UFA

34. Mario Ferraro – Sharks – LD – $3.25 million – 1 Year

35. John Gibson – Ducks – G – $6.4 million – 2 Years

36. Luke Kunin – Sharks – RW – $2.75 million – UFA

37. Ryan O Reilly – Predators – C – $4.5 million – 2 Years

38. Trevor Zegras – Ana – C – $5.75 million – 1 Year

