NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Winnipeg Jets, and a Top 38 Trade Bait Board

Teams are circling Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton
Darren Dreger: As many as eight teams have called the Philadelphia Flyers about center Scott Laughton. The center market is thin and Flyers GM Daniel Briere is being patient. There are already first-round picks in play and Briere is seeing if the offers increase as we get closer to Friday.
The Winnipeg Jets have to at least inquire about Brock Nelson
TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have to at least talk to the New York Islanders about center Brock Nelson. The Jets also have to contend with who would waive their trade protection to go to Winnipeg.
“I think Nelson would be willing to go to Winnipeg, but I think there will be a lot of suitors for Nelson when Lou Lamoriello decides to officially put him in play, which has got to be around the corner.”
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the St. Louis Blues
Top 38 NHL trade bait board
TSN: A look at the top 38 players who could be traded by Friday’s deadline
1. Brock Nelson – Islanders – C – $6 million – UFA
2. Brock Boeser – Canucks – RW – $6.65 million – UFA
3. Scott Laughton – Flyers – C – $3 million – 1 Year
4. Rickard Rakell – Penguins – RW – $5 million – 3 Years
5. Rasmus Ristolainen – Flyers – RD – $5.1 million – 2 Years
6. Brandon Tanev – Kraken – LW – $3.5 million – UFA
7. Ryan Donato – Blackhawks – C – $2 million – UFA
8. Reilly Smith – Rangers – RW – $3.75 million – UFA
9. Carson Soucy – Canucks – LD – $3.3 million – 1 Year
10. Brayden Schenn – Blues – C – $6.5 million – 3 Years
11. Connor Murphy – Blackhawks – RD – $4.4 million – 1 Year
12. Dylan Cozens – Sabres – C – $7.1 million – 5 Years
13. Yanni Gourde – Kraken – C – $5.2 million – UFA
14. Jordan Greenway – Sabres – LW – $3 million – UFA
15. Kyle Palmieri – Islanders – RW – $5 million – UFA
16. Luke Schenn – Predators – RD – $2.75 million – 1 Year
17. Michael McCarron – Predators – C – $900,000 – 1 Year
18. Casey Mittelstadt – Avalanche – C – $5.75 million – 2 Years
19. Jamie Oleksiak, – Kraken – LD – $4.6 million – 1 Year
20. Petr Mrazek – Blackhawks – G – $4.25 million – 1 Year
21. Mikko Rantanen – Hurricanes – RW – $4.625 million – UFA
22. Nick Robertson – Maple Leafs – LW – $875,000 – RFA
23. Nick Bjugstad – Utah – C – $2.1 million – UFA
24. Bowen Byram – Sabres – LD – $3.85 million – RFA
25. David Savard – Canadiens – RD – $3.5 million – UFA
NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Dallas Stars
26. Elias Pettersson – Canucks – C – $11.6 million – 7 Years
27. Evander Kane – Oilers – LW – $5.125 million – 1 Year
28. Brandon Carlo – Bruins – RD – $4.1 million – 2 Years
29 Joel Armia – Canadiens – RW – $3.4 million – UFA
30. Alex Tuch – Sabres – RW – $4.8 million – 1 Year
31. Matt Grzelcyk – Penguins – LD – $2.75 million – UFA
32. Brian Dumoulin – Ducks – LD – $3.15 million – UFA
33. Justin Brazeau – Bruins – RW – $775,000 – UFA
34. Mario Ferraro – Sharks – LD – $3.25 million – 1 Year
35. John Gibson – Ducks – G – $6.4 million – 2 Years
36. Luke Kunin – Sharks – RW – $2.75 million – UFA
37. Ryan O Reilly – Predators – C – $4.5 million – 2 Years
38. Trevor Zegras – Ana – C – $5.75 million – 1 Year
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.