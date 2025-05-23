NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets; Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Other Free Agents

It Will Be a Busy Off-Season in Winnipeg for the Jets

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Wednesday. He was asked about Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor, and who is more likely to sign. In addition, he mentioned that the Winnipeg Jets have other players looking for new deals.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: All Eyes on What Nikolaj Ehlers Decides To Do

Martin Biron: “The Winnipeg Jets are cleaning out their lockers so Nick Ehlers is a UFA and Kyle Connor can sign an extension on July 1. Which one is going to happen? Well, I don’t want to say first, because obviously Ehlers would have to be before July 1. But which one’s more likely to happen: Ehlers stays and/or Connor signs the extension on July 1.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think it’s more likely that Connor gets the long-term extension with the Jets, Marty. I think there’s been an understanding that Ehlers is going to hit the open market, and I think they understood that last offseason, and going into last offseason, when they at least approached the subject of an extension with him.

I think they understand that they thought going into the season that they would be utilizing him effectively as their own rental, and they’ll have to figure things out to see if they can somehow replace his offensive capabilities elsewhere over the course of the summer, either via a trade or free agency.

I think all indications are from what I gather, unless he pulls a 180, that Ehlers is going to test the market as a free agent and see what options are going to be available.”

NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehlers is a Priority for the Winnipeg Jets This Summer

Steve Kouleas: “Yeah, I mean Brayden Yager may not be ready, but eventually he’s part of the system, right? Made the big trade with Pittsburgh when it was kind of a one-for-one. So that’s in the system, they might be thinking about that. You have to look in your system as well, as it relates to the silly season. And then, of course, next season, Dave.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, and just to add, they have a lot of cap space to play with. I know they have to get Gabe Vilardi locked in. (Brandon) Tanev and (Mason) Appleton are both UFA. They’ve expressed this desire and interest to stick around. But they’ll be interesting. It’ll be an interesting offseason for Winnipeg. They want to build off this season. Obviously, the regular season success, similar to Toronto can’t get over that extra hump, so let’s see what they do.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.