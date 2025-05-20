NHL Rumors: All Eyes on What Nikolaj Ehlers Decides To Do

Nikolaj Ehlers Has A Big Decision To Make This Offseason

Andrew Patterson of Winnipeg Sports Talk joined Dave McCarthy on Sunday Brunch on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio. Patterson was asked about Nikolaj Ehlers’s future, which is the biggest storyline this offseason in Winnipeg. It will come down to what the player wants.

Dave McCarthy: “Yeah, it’s such an intriguing position for him (Nikolaj Ehlers) to be in, because you’re right. He has kind of been used in more of a secondary role with this Jets team. But if he hits the open marketplace, I think there will be a lot of teams that will look at him as a guy that could be brought into their organization and take on a greater role and help that particular organization, whoever it might be, move forward, and they willing to pay for it.

So it comes down to, what is he after? What are his priorities? I know he’ll have interest, but I’m in complete agreement with you. I’d be shocked if Winnipeg didn’t have interest in bringing him back. I think they would have a ton of interest. Comes down to whether or not the price can be right for everything else that they had like to try and get done. So should be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Andre Patterson: “I was just going to say, I mean, listen, they’ve got the cap space. They have the money, like they’ll make it. This is going to come down to, does Nikolaj Ehlers want to commit to this team like a number of other players have, and continue moving forward, or is the grass green somewhere else for him?

And it’s been quiet. This has not really been talked about at all during the season. I’m sure there’s been discussions between the Jets and his representatives, but I think we’ll find out as to how he feels about his future. Hey, he’s earned the opportunity. If he walks, he’s given this organization 10 amazing years. He’ll always be beloved here in Winnipeg.

But he is going to have options, as you mentioned, and if he decides to keep going and being part of a really tight group that achieved a lot this year, and I think believes that it can do something special in the future, he stays. If not, there will be plenty of suitors in the NHL that would love the services of Nikolaj Ehlers, because he is a game breaker and just from a spectator standpoint, one of the most fun players in the league to watch on a nightly basis.”

McCarthy: Yeah, he certainly is. That’ll be a big storyline in Winnipeg as the offseason wears on.”

