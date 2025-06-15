NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
Summer of change for the New York Rangers and they're not done dealing. The Winnipeg Jets are looking for a second-line center.
Feb 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgen (17) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) talk on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Summer of Change as New York Rangers Not Done Dealing

Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today: With the New York Rangers trading Chris Kreider this week to the Anaheim Ducks, GM Chris Drury continues to reshape the roster in his vision as he tries to bring in new blood. Kreider was just the beginning, as Mercogliano writes, as the Rangers have their hands in about everything right now. 
The next player on the move is K’Andre Miller. Miller is an RFA who is due a new extension, and the belief is that the Rangers don’t want to go long-term with him. They know he can hit it big in the summer of 2027 when the cap takes a significant jump. Teams are aware of this and could potentially trade for him, allowing the Rangers to secure a solid return that they can use to bolster their roster.

As for Will Cuylle, the belief is that he isn’t going anywhere, despite being a prime candidate for an offer sheet. The Rangers like him too much to let him go. There is a good chance for him to take a significant step this season now that Kreider has been moved out.

As far as Zibanejad goes, Mercogliano writes the Swedish center isn’t going to be traded right now. Although he has a small list of teams he would consider joining if he were asked to waive his no-trade clause. Zibanejad, according to those Mercogliano spoke with, was a big proponent of David Quinn coming back to the team. However, his name continues to be mentioned in trade talks. 

Winnipeg Jets Looking For a Second-Line Center

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Ates took questions via his weekly mailbag involving the Winnipeg Jets and was asked about the second-line center position. As Ates writes, there are several options on the table for the Jets on how they can find a player to fill that role.

Internally, they could consider Gabriel Vilardi, who is a pending RFA and requires a new contract, and Cole Perfetti. However, head coach Scott Arniel prefers players with faster foot speed, so they can pursue the UFA route, as seen with players like Sam Bennett, John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan Donato, and Pius Suter. None of whom will most likely sign in Winnipeg.

So the Jets could go down the RFA route with Cody Glass, Marco Rossi, Ryan McLeod, Mason McTavish, Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, and Morgan Geekie. With the Wild not high on Rossi and unwilling to pay him on a long-term deal, several teams are lining up to either offer-sheet or trade for him.

NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews Has Several Contract Options on the Table

There are risks and rewards associated with either route, but addressing the second-line center position is crucial for the Jets to achieve success.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

 

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 1-7: NHL Scouting Combine (Buffalo, NY)
June 20th: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency