NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets

The next player on the move is K’Andre Miller . Miller is an RFA who is due a new extension, and the belief is that the Rangers don’t want to go long-term with him. They know he can hit it big in the summer of 2027 when the cap takes a significant jump. Teams are aware of this and could potentially trade for him, allowing the Rangers to secure a solid return that they can use to bolster their roster.

As for Will Cuylle, the belief is that he isn’t going anywhere, despite being a prime candidate for an offer sheet. The Rangers like him too much to let him go. There is a good chance for him to take a significant step this season now that Kreider has been moved out.

As far as Zibanejad goes, Mercogliano writes the Swedish center isn’t going to be traded right now. Although he has a small list of teams he would consider joining if he were asked to waive his no-trade clause. Zibanejad, according to those Mercogliano spoke with, was a big proponent of David Quinn coming back to the team. However, his name continues to be mentioned in trade talks.

Winnipeg Jets Looking For a Second-Line Center

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Ates took questions via his weekly mailbag involving the Winnipeg Jets and was asked about the second-line center position. As Ates writes, there are several options on the table for the Jets on how they can find a player to fill that role.

Internally, they could consider Gabriel Vilardi, who is a pending RFA and requires a new contract, and Cole Perfetti. However, head coach Scott Arniel prefers players with faster foot speed, so they can pursue the UFA route, as seen with players like Sam Bennett, John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan Donato, and Pius Suter. None of whom will most likely sign in Winnipeg.

So the Jets could go down the RFA route with Cody Glass, Marco Rossi, Ryan McLeod, Mason McTavish, Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, and Morgan Geekie. With the Wild not high on Rossi and unwilling to pay him on a long-term deal, several teams are lining up to either offer-sheet or trade for him.

There are risks and rewards associated with either route, but addressing the second-line center position is crucial for the Jets to achieve success.

