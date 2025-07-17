NHL Rumors: Yegor Chinakhov Has Asked the Columbus Blue Jackets for a Trade

Shumi Babaev Agency: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov: ” I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here.”

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets are aware that Chinakhov would like to be traded, and they’ve held trade talks with some teams.

GM Don Waddell has said that they won’t take the best offer they receive if they don’t feel it’s acceptable. They will only trade him if they feel it’s an acceptable offer. It’s expected that he will be training.

Aaron Portline of The Athletic: Babaev’s tweet was not news to the Blue Jackets, but going public with it surprised Waddell.

“I’m surprised (agent Shumi Babaev) went public,” Waddell told The Athletic. “But I’m not surprised (about the trade request) because we’ve talked about it. He got back (from the back injury last season) and didn’t play well, and (Chinakhov and Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason) fell out of favor.

“I told (Babaev), he has value. I will talk to teams. I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him.”

Injuries have been an issue for Chinakhov during his time with the Blue Jackets. He’s missed 109 games over four seasons, with 40 coming last year with a back injury. He’s played in 175 games over the four years.

“I have to have the right value. It depends on how many teams are interested and what teams are willing to pay. I can ask for whatever I want, but what’s the market? And if the market’s not good enough, he’ll be a Blue Jacket.”

He has one year left at $2.1 million.