NHL Trade Deadline Non-Impacts From The East

With the NHL Playoffs underway, we already looked at the players who made an impact from the NHL Trade Deadline. However, there is the flip side of the trade deadline, where teams make trades and the players just do not fit into the team and provide a negative impact.

NHL Trade Deadline Impacts From The East

Sadly, this more often than we think. While we all look at the impactful players in the Eastern Conference and there were a lot of them, there were some playoff teams and teams that missed that did not do a good job at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our worst.

Non-Impactful Eastern Conference Trade Deadline Moves

Mikael Granlund – F – Pittbsburgh Penguins

One of the more interesting moves of the NHL Trade Deadline was the Penguins acquiring Granlund after clearing the cap space of Kasperi Kapanen. Pittsburgh had other glaring issues, specifically in goal but decided to trade for a player in Granlund that has two more years left on his deal that carries a $5 million cap hit.

Pittsburgh is already up against the cap, and this move did not make sense as the results showed. Through 21 games with the Penguins, Granlund recorded 5 points (one goal and four assists). As he was in Nashville, he was not that noticeable at all on the ice.

Tanner Jeannot– F – Tampa Bay Lightning

This is a strange trade too. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said it best about giving up five assets to Nashville, “those drafted players will not help us win now.”

That is a fair point, but that is still a lot for Tanner Jeannot, who was having a down year after a great 21-22 season. In 20 games with the Lightning, Jeannot had four points (one goal, and three assists). Not to mention Jeannot for most of the season with Nashville and Tampa Bay has been sidelined by injuries.

It does take time to adjust to a new system and role, but the Lightning got him for the playoffs, but his time in Tampa has not worked out. The jury is still out, but right now the impact is not there.

Jesse Puljujarvi – F – Carolina Hurricanes

Then there is the curious case of Jesse Puljujarvi. He was looking for a new scene after not fitting in with the Edmonton Oilers. So he gets traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Except he has been just invisible in Carolina as he was in Edmonton.

In 17 games with the Hurricanes, he has registered two points both assists. We knew Carolina needed to add at the deadline, but this move was not it. Yes, Puljujarvi had familiar faces from Finland on the Hurricanes but it does not change the fact, his game has just not translated to the NHL.

It will be interesting to see if the Hurricanes qualify Puljujarvi at $3 million in the offseason or let him walk. But given his production impact since the trade deadline, most likely, the Hurricanes may just pass on him a second time around.

Honorable Mention Move Of The Deadline

Jordan Greenway – F – Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo fell short of its goal of making the playoffs. The Sabres were active at the deadline. One of their more notable moves was acquiring Jordan Greenway from Minnesota.

On paper this look liked a great move, however, that was not the case. In 17 games with Buffalo, Greenway recorded four goals. He had a +/- of -3. Not ideal for a team looking to make the playoffs.

Now things can turn around. The cap hit is not terrible. Greenway has two more years left at $3 million a season. The final season carries a modified no-trade clause. Maybe give it a full season before labeling the trade a total bust, but for now, Greenway has not made the impact Buffalo thought he would.

We all know the trade deadline saw all the big names go to the Eastern Conference. Some of those players made an impact. But sometimes a trade does not go as planned as the player does not make the impact the acquiring team thought he would.