NHL Trade: Montreal Canadiens Acquire Alexandre Carrier From Nashville
The Montreal Canadiens get the top four defenseman they wanted with the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators
Feb 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
It feels like the NHL Trade Deadline is here, but it is not. With the NHL Holiday Freeze happening on December 19th, the Montreal Canadiens get in on the action by trading defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron.

The Canadiens were looking to fill a need on the right side of their defense. Carrier fits the mould with three years left on his deal at $3.75 million; he brings a veteran presence to a team with many young defensemen.

Carrier just signed a three-year extension with the Nashville Predators and had been the subject of trade talks going back to the last deadline season. Marc D’Amico of RG Media reported that the Canadiens wanted to add on the right side of their defense.

Montreal has that in Carrier. They also get a player with so much potential that might have been underutilized with the Predators.

Alexandre Carrier has 69 points (11 goals and 58 assists) in 245 regular season games with the Predators.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens can move out a player who has been unable to find his way. Remember, the Canadiens got Justin Barron in a package when they traded Artruri Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Canadiens hoped to find a young defenseman to grow with the team. Unfortunately, others like Lane Hutson and Arber Xhekaj have passed him by. Barron had just signed a two-year, $2.3 million contract with an AAV of $1.51 million.

Many wonder why Predators GM would trade away Carrier, whom he just signed an extension for Barron.

However, the Predators do have a history of developing defenseman that have untapped potential.

Trotz continues to reshape the Predators even after a win. Remember he put Dante Fabbro on waivers. He said if things did not turn around, he would get the young players a chance to play. He might not be done as they are looking for a second lien center.

The Canadiens get ahead of the game. Don’t forget the Montreal Canadiens have players like David Savard, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, and Mike Matheson; teams will covet moving forward.

 

 

 

 