NHL Trade Predictions: Seven Players that will be traded before the 2025 deadline

The NHL trade deadline is March 7, less than three weeks from now. The 4 Nations Face-Off, scheduled from February 12 to 20, will initiate the events, and every NHL general manager is anticipated to attend.

In January, teams conducted their midseason scouting meetings to establish their strategy for the trade deadline. They deliberated on which players they were prepared to trade and identified those they would like to acquire. After the meetings concluded, scouts were assigned to observe players and trade discussions intensified.

Consequently, it is important to assess the potential inventory of each new addition and exit. Here are our foremost projections regarding the players likely to change teams before the NHL trade deadline.

Trent Frederic (Bruins)

Frederic is not generating output at the levels he achieved in the past two seasons. Yet, the Boston Bruins forward remains desirable for his capacity to engage physically while possessing some offensive skills.

Frederic’s team-friendly deal and Boston’s uncertain postseason prospects render him a plausible trade candidate.

Nick Robertson (Leafs)

When Robertson requested a trade last summer, was denied, and then re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs? This appeared to rectify the issue; nevertheless, the winger has been unable to establish a consistent position under head coach Craig Berube.

Thus, it is logical that the club may consider trading Robertson to fulfill its requirements.

Bowen Byram (Sabres)

Byram was traded at the latest deadline despite being 22 years old and under team control for the foreseeable future. He’s an exceptional skater, prompting organizations to inquire about him. His potential is immense despite the concerns associated with a young player being transferred twice.

The Sabres have numerous deficiencies, as they occupy the last position in the Atlantic Division once more. The return will likely be substantial if they trade Byram, as he is expected to achieve double-digit goals for the third consecutive season and exceed 30 points for the first time.

Ryan Donato (Blackhawks)

Donato has been traded twice, familiarizing him with the process, yet the 28-year-old seems to be actualizing his potential. During his recent surge, he already exceeded his career-high points total of 37.

Chicago has already acquired a third-round pick for the rental player Taylor Hall, and General Manager Kyle Davidson will likely accept that, or a superior pick, for Donato, who is pending free agency. Donato possesses both speed and talent, enabling him to play as a center or wing across a competitive team’s lineup; nevertheless, he is probably most appropriately positioned as a third-line center or a second- or third-line wing.

Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers)

The Flyers have officially commenced trade operations, and with Danny Briere poised to restructure the squad, Ristolainen’s departure becomes increasingly certain.

Ristolainen possesses considerable size and shoots right-handed, attributes that elicit admiration from hockey enthusiasts, indicating he should be among the most sought-after players. Furthermore, he is contracted for the next two years at $5.1 million annually.

Ristolainen can log significant ice time, averaging over 20 minutes per game on Philadelphia’s second defensive pairing. He possesses skating proficiency and puck-moving skills, evidenced by his four career seasons with at least 40 points, although during his tenure with Buffalo in his early twenties. A change in the environment could be beneficial for him.

Yanni Gourde (Kraken)

Located in the Pacific Division’s basement, the Kraken’s most valuable prospective rental player is Gourde. The 33-year-old robust forward is on injured reserve. However, he has accumulated 16 points in 35 games with Seattle.

However, Gourde’s worth derives from his experience, particularly in the postseason. As a member of the Lightning, he has made it to the Cup Final three times and won the Stanley Cup twice. In addition, he scored 42 points in 83 playoff games and seven of his 20 goals in the playoffs, including two of his four goals for Seattle during its 2023 run to the second round.

Acquisitions such as Gourde elevate Cup-seeking teams, indicating that a team will relinquish at least a prospect and a draft pick to obtain him, even as a rental.

Brock Nelson (Islanders)

Nelson is the most sought-after asset due to his consistent scoring ability and an expiring contract.

The New York Islanders forward has achieved three successive seasons with over 30 goals and is on track for his eighth 20-goal season in 12 years, positioning him as a leading possibility for this year’s trade.

His offensive performance has enhanced his trade worth, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a highly regarded player, provided he maintains his health while representing the United States at the Four Nations Face-Off. He is on track for another season exceeding 50 points and is expected to surpass 25 goals for the sixth time in his career.