NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Trade Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers

The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for a 2021 first-round pick (# 14), 2023 second-round pick, and defenseman Robert Hagg.

Ristolainen carries a $5.4 million cap hit and will be a UFA after next season.

Hagg carries a $1.6 million cap hit and will be a UFA after next season.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Ristolainen: “We are extremely happy to add Rasmus to our blue line. He is a 26-year-old, right shot defenseman who will immediately add grit to our team. His size, mobility and physicality will make him an important piece to our group going forward.”

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “Flyers paid a price but feel Ristolainen at 26 fits in well with their group. Wanted his size and physicality. Several teams were in on him which drove up the price. Hagg had to move to make money work.”

Darren Dreger: Clubs with interest offering 1st round picks were informed earlier their pick wasn’t high enough. Picks in the top 20, hence Philly was the right fit.”

Mike Harrington: “Philly gave up a lot for potentially one year of Ristolainen (or less if he’s flipped at deadline). But other teams don’t value draft picks if they’re always thinking playoffs. This is a deal where both teams could be happy. #Sabres certainly should be. GMKA off to a solid start.”

Ryan Gilbert: “I will happily eat crow if Ristolainen improves with the Flyers, but at this point I’m skeptical (at best) of this trade. Giving up the first-round pick for a position you could’ve filled via free agency is tough. Maybe he works well with Sanheim. We’ll see.”

Bill Meltzer: “I like Ristolainen as RD2 for the Flyers needs. Didn’t like him as an RD1 option. I know the analytics ppl don’t like him regardless. Also needs to be re-signed beyond next season. Too expensive to be a rental.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “i’m still in utter disbelief that rasmus ristolainen was traded for a 1st and a 2nd.”

Arthur Staple: “Unless Buffalo’s new data guy hypnotized the entire Philly front office, not too sure this was his doing”

Anthony Mingioni: “My view on this is that Philadelphia is banking on Ristolainen performing well in a different environment. Not arguing his struggles in Buffalo, but in a different environment, his potential especially in a possible pairing in Travis Sanheim is something to consider here.”

Jordan Hall: “What’s crazy is Braun had to be a top-pair guy a lot last season. Flyers are deeper now, no doubt. But it was costly.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I’m certainly willing to accept that Ristolainen is a Hagg upgrade. But Chuck Fletcher and the Flyers are taking a big risk here that in lesser usage (and likely alongside Travis Sanheim for the most part), Ristolainen will shine. 13th pick+ is a VERY steep price.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I’ve made my feelings on Rasmus Ristolainen quite clear over the years. He absolutely is a very physical defenseman with a ton of athletic gifts. But when I watch him, I don’t like his decision-making, especially without the puck. And his even strength results back that up.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Ristolainen’s results in Buffalo, by every objective measure, have been terrible in a first-pair, heavy minutes role. Is it possible that given a lesser role and the right partner he could be fine? Sure. It’s definitely not a bet I would make, though.”

John Matisz: “Gross overpayment for Ristolainen by the Flyers. Shrewd move by the Sabres, though. BUF now owns the 1st and 13th overall picks in tonight’s draft. Buckle up.”

Rasmus Ristolainen plays very tough minutes. Whether he does well in those minutes is another story. pic.twitter.com/HZcNwnF5kI — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021

Robert Hägg (in return, along with 13th overall (!) and another pick) is, incredibly, almost exactly the same, except without the known power-play and shot liabilities. pic.twitter.com/6608MHZp2F — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021

Rasmus Ristolainin

Robert Hagg