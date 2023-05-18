NHL’s Fastest Skaters: A Review of the 2022 and 2023 Competitions

In a sport where agility and speed can be game-changers, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) annual All-Star Skills Competition holds a spotlight event that attracts avid fans’ attention – the Fastest Skater event. This competition brings together the NHL’s swiftest athletes, offering a thrilling showcase of their incredible speed and dexterity. In 2022 and 2023, hockey enthusiasts witnessed two exhilarating contests featuring some of the league’s most talented players, including Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Kyrou, and Connor McDavid.

In the 2023 event, Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov emerged victorious in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition held at FLA Live Arena. Clocking a winning time of 13.699 seconds, Svechnikov outpaced Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala, who trailed with a completion time of 14.114 seconds. The third fastest skater, Vegas Golden Knights ahead Chandler Stephenson, finished with a time of 14.197 seconds.

Svechnikov and Fiala were the fastest skaters in the preliminary round, with 13.757 seconds and 13.997 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, Detroit Red Wings forward Larkin, who holds the record for the fastest time in the event’s history (13.172 in 2016), came in fourth at 14.558 seconds. The event was marked by a minor setback when Colorado Avalanche defenseman Makar stumbled during the final turn, finishing fifth with a time of 22.304 seconds.

Svechnikov’s victory was notable given the absence of one of the league’s quickest skaters, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. McDavid’s speed and skill have been a benchmark in recent years, having won the Fastest Skater event in 2017, 2018, and 2019. However, in the 2023 competition, McDavid did not participate, leading Svechnikov to jest that McDavid’s absence may have been the source of his ‘luck.’

Moving back to the 2022 competition, Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues outperformed a star-studded roster at the Verizon Fastest Skater competition, posting an impressive time of 13.550 seconds. Kyrou’s victory was remarkable, considering the presence of formidable skaters, including McDavid and Dylan Larkin. Adrian Kempe from the Los Angeles Kings followed close behind with a time of 13.585 seconds. Chris Kreider claimed the third spot from the New York Rangers, who recorded a time of 13.664 seconds.

Despite his victory, Kyrou was humble, acknowledging McDavid as “the fastest player in the world, in the game.” McDavid, who finished fourth that year, had won the event three consecutive years prior, attesting to his exceptional agility and speed on the ice.

Here’s a compilation ranking of the players mentioned based on their fastest times recorded during the 2022 and 2023 Fastest Skater competitions:

1. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues, 13.550 seconds (2022)

2. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, 13.699 seconds (2023)

3. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, 13.585 seconds (2022)

4. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 13.690 seconds (2022)

5. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers, 13.664 seconds (2022)

6. Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings, 14.114 seconds (2023)

7. Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights, 14.197 seconds (2023)

8. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, 14.116 seconds (2022) and 14.558 seconds (2023)

9. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 13.834 seconds (2022) and 22.304 seconds (2023)

This annual event undoubtedly showcases the exciting speed of these talented athletes, adding an extra layer of thrill to ice hockey. The Fastest Skater competition at the All-Star Skills event has become an arena for emerging stars to challenge established speedsters, reinforcing the spirit and dynamism of the game.