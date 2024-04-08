No Need For The NHL To Expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs

There has been a lot of talk of the NHL needing to expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs to include a play-in round like the other sports. However, what we are seeing play out to close out the 2023-24 season is that the regular season is the play-in round.

The Western Conference is pretty much set in terms of what eight teams are making it. However, two spots are up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, and five teams are fighting for those spots.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Should the NHL Expand its Playoff Format?

This is precisely what the NHL wanted when they put the schedule out—the in-conference games at the end of the season matter. The two points matter, especially if a team wins in regulation. Because regulation wins are the first tiebreaker amongst teams vying for the third spot in the Metro and the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.



The Stanley Cup Playoffs are special. We should not dilute the talent pool with mediocre teams getting into the playoffs. It was different during the 2020 bubble restart. Twenty-four teams was a cool concept. In this writer’s opinion, if the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and New York Rangers were not among the final teams, it would be a regular format and maybe 20 teams at most.

It was a unique time to restart the sport during that COVID period. There were two locations, and the games took place every day. The play-in round was excellent, but some good teams went home and did not qualify for the playoffs. But if we think about it, the regular season is the play-in round.

Why bother playing 82 games if the ninth and tenth-place teams will get in? It does not work in the NBA. The NFL and College Football are in their universe. MLB’s extra wild card does not draw more eyes to the sport. Yes, a play-in round adds more revenue, but the quality of the games is not always as good.

The Detroit Red Wings Leaving Door Wide Open In Eastern Conference

Just look at the final weeks of this season. The games featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings have been playoff-type games. Everyone is keeping an eye on what they are going to do if the standings flip-flop.

This is precisely what you want in your regular season. A winning or losing streak could force a team out of the playoffs or allow a team back into them, as we see with the Penguins. The Flyers are losing, allowing the Capitals and Islanders to pass them for third place. Detroit is still hanging around because of the Capitals’ inability to win games.

But down the stretch, Washington and the Islanders control their destinies. Maybe they can finish the story on their own and without help.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are the best for a reason. It takes four wins, four times, to get your name on the Cup. Having meaningful games at the end of the regular season is precisely why the NHL does not need or want to expand the playoffs.