Penguins Fast Start Has Them on Top of the Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby isn’t dodging questions about his future anymore. Two months ago, in Las Vegas during the NHL’s player media tour, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain faced rumors about whether he might finish his career somewhere else. At the time, his tone was cautious. Today, with the Penguins sitting atop the Metropolitan Division, it’s confident.

The turnaround has surprised much of the hockey world, though perhaps not the team itself. Pittsburgh's 9-4-2 start has them leading the division and third overall in the Eastern Conference. It's the kind of early-season surge that energizes an aging roster and re-ignites a fan base long spoiled by playoff success.

Crosby’s Revival and Malkin’s Momentum

Crosby, now 38, continues to define consistency. His leadership remains the anchor for a lineup blending veteran icons with eager youth. The pressure of proving doubters wrong after three straight playoff misses has sharpened his edge. “We’ve been going into every game with something to prove,” Crosby said this week. “The expectations weren’t high for us, but we’ve competed hard and given ourselves a chance.”

Evgeni Malkin, 39, looks rejuvenated. Through 14 games, he’s tied for fourth in league scoring with 19 points. Crosby, right behind him at 17 points, became only the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 career points in October. Both stars have embraced new head coach Dan Muse’s faster, more structured style, and the results are precise.

Their chemistry, along with the contributions of linemates who keep pace with their high-tempo play, has powered a top-five offense. With tighter neutral-zone discipline and improved special teams, the Penguins are making every possession count. The power play ranks second overall, while the penalty kill sits 10th—essential numbers for a club that struggled to find identity last season.

Dan Muse’s Efficient Transition

Muse, 42, stepped behind the bench after Mike Sullivan and the organization mutually parted ways following the 2024-25 campaign. A former assistant in Nashville and an alumnus of the U.S. National Team Development Program, Muse brought an emphasis on adaptability and communication.

“You’re seeing contributions throughout the lineup,” Muse said. “We’ve found different ways to win. Even on off nights, the group stays engaged right to the end.”

General manager Kyle Dubas tasked Muse with building a growth environment while allowing Pittsburgh’s core veterans to lead by example. That blueprint has paid off. Players such as Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang say the new approach emphasizes accountability and tempo, qualities that had faded in past seasons.

“There’s a different energy this year,” Letang said. “Practices are sharper. Everyone competes harder. Nobody feels like a passenger.”

Blending Youth and Experience

Perhaps the most encouraging part of the Penguins’ rise is how younger players have seized the opportunity. Rookie forward Ben Kindel, just 18, already has five goals and has earned trust in power-play situations. His confidence and speed complement the veterans’ precision.

Muse’s balanced approach has kept the locker room unified. Depth forwards, including Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna, have provided key goals at critical moments. Goaltending has been steady, with Tristan Jarry anchoring the net and newcomer Alex Nedeljkovic supplying reliable backup efforts when needed.

Even in setbacks, like Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after blowing a 3-0 lead, the team’s response was measured. “You learn from those,” Muse said afterward. “The goal is steady improvement. We’re building layers, not chasing perfection overnight.”

A Veteran Core with Something to Prove

For Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, this season represents a window to reclaim pride more than anything else. The franchise faced speculation last spring about whether a complete rebuild was coming. Instead, Dubas doubled down on experience, keeping his Hall of Fame trio intact and surrounding them with quicker, flexible depth players.

The formula resembles the structure of the team’s Stanley Cup years—a disciplined base with creative freedom at the top. Karlsson, now entirely comfortable after arriving from San Jose last season, has also found renewed spark under Muse’s system. “He’s done a good job balancing his expectations with the talent we have,” Karlsson said. “It’s about maximizing each player’s strengths.”

The Path Ahead

The Penguins have momentum but remain grounded. Their early schedule included statement wins, like a 5-3 victory over the Washington Capitals, and gritty divisional battles against the Rangers and Hurricanes. The key will be sustaining pace through winter while avoiding the depth and injury issues that derailed them before.

Muse knows that building sustainable habits matters more than making early headlines. “We’re still developing,” he said. “But the buy-in is real. The veterans lead, the younger guys push, and everyone understands their role.”

Crosby echoed that sentiment, focusing on consistency rather than standings. “It takes time to learn each other’s tendencies,” he said. “But everyone’s contributed. That’s what makes this team hard to play against.”

For now, Pittsburgh sits where few predicted—at the top of one of hockey’s toughest divisions. Their mix of structure, humility, and hunger has revived the franchise’s spirit. The skeptics are quiet. The stars are humming. The rookies are learning fast.

In a league driven by speed and parity, the Penguins have rediscovered their identity—grinding, smart, and opportunistic. It’s not about rewriting their legacy anymore; it’s about extending it.