Preliminary Winter Olympics Rosters – First Six Players

Several countries have announced their preliminary first six choices for men’s hockey rosters for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, marking the return of NHL players to Olympic competition for the first time since 2014.

Preliminary games will get underway on February 11th. The gold medal game is scheduled for February 22nd.

Here are the initial selections for the major hockey nations:

Canada:

Sidney Crosby

Nathan MacKinnon

Connor McDavid

Cale Makar

Brayden Point

Sam Reinhart

United States:

Auston Matthews

Matthew Tkachuk

Jack Eichel

Adam Fox

Quinn Hughes

Charlie McAvoy

Sweden:

Rasmus Dahlin

Victor Hedman

Adrian Kempe

Gabriel Landeskog

William Nylander

Lucas Raymond

Finland:

Sebastian Aho

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell

Juuse Saros

Czechia:

Lukas Dostal

Radko Gudas

Martin Necas

Ondrej Palat

David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha

Switzerland:

Roman Josi

Nico Hischier

Kevin Fiala

Nino Niederreiter

Timo Meier

Jonas Siegenthaler

Germany:

Leon Draisaitl

Moritz Seider

Tim Stützle

Philipp Grubauer

Nico Sturm

John-Jason Peterka

Slovakia:

Juraj Slafkovsky

Martin Fehervary

Martin Pospisil

Tomas Tatar

Simon Nemec

Pavol Regenda

Latvia:

Uvis Balinskis

Zemgus Girgensons

Elvis Merzlikins

Arturs Silovs

Teodors Blugers

Rihards Bukarts

Denmark:

Frederik Andersen

Nikolaj Ehlers

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jesper B. Aabo

Lars Eller

Jonas Rondbjerg

Italy:

Andreas Bernard

Luca Frigo

Alex Petan

Daniel Mantenuto

Diego Kostner

Luca Zitterbart

France: