Preliminary Winter Olympics Rosters – First Six Players

Several countries have announced their preliminary first six choices for men’s hockey rosters for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, marking the return of NHL players to Olympic competition for the first time since 2014.
Preliminary games will get underway on February 11th. The gold medal game is scheduled for February 22nd.
Here are the initial selections for the major hockey nations:
Canada:
- Sidney Crosby
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Connor McDavid
- Cale Makar
- Brayden Point
- Sam Reinhart
United States:
- Auston Matthews
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Jack Eichel
- Adam Fox
- Quinn Hughes
- Charlie McAvoy
Sweden:
- Rasmus Dahlin
- Victor Hedman
- Adrian Kempe
- Gabriel Landeskog
- William Nylander
- Lucas Raymond
Finland:
- Sebastian Aho
- Aleksander Barkov
- Mikko Rantanen
- Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell
- Juuse Saros
Czechia:
- Lukas Dostal
- Radko Gudas
- Martin Necas
- Ondrej Palat
- David Pastrnak
- Pavel Zacha
Switzerland:
- Roman Josi
- Nico Hischier
- Kevin Fiala
- Nino Niederreiter
- Timo Meier
- Jonas Siegenthaler
Germany:
- Leon Draisaitl
- Moritz Seider
- Tim Stützle
- Philipp Grubauer
- Nico Sturm
- John-Jason Peterka
Slovakia:
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Martin Fehervary
- Martin Pospisil
- Tomas Tatar
- Simon Nemec
- Pavol Regenda
Latvia:
- Uvis Balinskis
- Zemgus Girgensons
- Elvis Merzlikins
- Arturs Silovs
- Teodors Blugers
- Rihards Bukarts
Denmark:
- Frederik Andersen
- Nikolaj Ehlers
- Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Jesper B. Aabo
- Lars Eller
- Jonas Rondbjerg
Italy:
- Andreas Bernard
- Luca Frigo
- Alex Petan
- Daniel Mantenuto
- Diego Kostner
- Luca Zitterbart
France:
- Yohann Auvitu
- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
- Jules Boscq
- Hugo Gallet
- Jordann Perret
- Alexandre Texier