Ranking the Canadian Teams: Jets Soar While Canadiens Struggle

As the 2024-25 NHL season progresses, Canadian teams are experiencing varying degrees of success, creating a dynamic and intriguing narrative within the league.

The Winnipeg Jets have emerged as the surprise powerhouse, shattering expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence. Meanwhile, traditional hockey strongholds like Toronto and Montreal find themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum, with the Maple Leafs maintaining their perennial contender status and the Canadiens facing an uphill battle in their rebuilding efforts.

The resurgence of teams like the Vancouver Canucks adds an element of unpredictability to the mix while the defending Western Conference champion and live NHL odds favorites, Edmonton Oilers, navigate the challenges of living up to high preseason expectations.

Winnipeg Jets: Soaring to New Heights

The Winnipeg Jets have taken the NHL by storm in the 2024-25 season, setting a new league record with a 14-1 start through their first 15 games. Despite a recent dip to 15-3-0, the Jets remain atop the Western Conference standings with 30 points. Their impressive performance has been fueled by a potent offense, averaging over four goals per game, and a stingy defense, allowing just 2.39 goals per game, both league-leading statistics.

Under new head coach Scott Arniel, the Jets have built upon last season’s success and are on pace to match or surpass their franchise record of 52 wins. Key players like Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, and forwards Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Nikolaj Ehlers have been instrumental in the team’s success.

The Jets’ power play has been particularly lethal, operating at an astounding 36.5% efficiency, tops in the NHL. Winnipeg is 8-1 at home, with an equally impressive road record is equally impressive, boasting a 7-2-0 away from home.

Despite their dominant start, oddsmakers hesitate to invest in the Jets. Current Stanley Cup odds have Winnipeg at +1350, placing them ninth on the odds board. This discrepancy between performance and odds could present an exciting value opportunity for bettors.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Steady in Second

The Toronto Maple Leafs have maintained a strong position among Canadian teams, sitting second in the Atlantic Division with an 11-6-2 record and 24 points. Led by their core of talented forwards, including Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner, the Leafs have shown consistency in home and away games, with an 8-3-0 record at home and a respectable 3-3-2 away from Toronto.

Toronto’s offensive prowess is evident in its 3.71 goals per game, which ranks it fifth in the league. However, its defensive play has room for improvement, as it allows 3.22 goals against per game.

Oddsmakers continue to view the Maple Leafs as strong contenders, with Stanley Cup odds of +1150, placing them sixth overall. This reflects the team’s potential and the belief that they can overcome their recent playoff struggles.

Vancouver Canucks: Contenders Again

The Vancouver Canucks have emerged as contenders again this season, holding the third spot among Canadian teams with a 9-5-3 record and 21 points. Their balanced attack and improved defensive play have contributed to a positive goal differential, positioning them well in the competitive Pacific Division.

Led by the dynamic duo of Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, the Canucks have shown significant improvement from last season. Their power play has been effective, operating at 22.0% efficiency, which ranks tenth in the league.

The Canucks’ odds have improved dramatically since the start of the season, now sitting at +1800 to win the Stanley Cup. This represents a significant shift in perception and reflects their strong start.

Calgary Flames: Hot Start

The Calgary Flames have shown promise with a 9-6-3 record and 21 points, good for fourth among Canadian teams. Their ability to secure points in close games has been crucial, with three overtime losses contributing to their overall point total.

New additions like Nazem Kadri have bolstered the Flames’ lineup, providing depth and leadership. However, despite holding opponents to only 2.83 goals a game, the team’s offensive output has been middle-of-the-pack, averaging 2.72 goals.

Oddsmakers view the Flames as a longshot, with Stanley Cup odds of +12000. While they currently hold a wild card spot, largely due to their hot start, there are doubts about their ability to contend for a championship.

Edmonton Oilers: Inconsistency

The defending Conference champion Edmonton Oilers have faced challenges in the early going, posting a 9-8-2 record for 20 points. Despite their talented roster, led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have struggled to find consistency, particularly in home games where they’ve managed just a 4-5-1 record.

The Oilers’ power play has been a disaster, converting at just 16.3%, the eighth-worst rate in the league. And their defensive play has been a concern, allowing 3.16 goals against per game.

Despite their slow start, oddsmakers still view the Oilers as contenders, with Stanley Cup odds of +800, the best among Canadian teams. This reflects the belief in their star power and potential to turn things around.

Ottawa Senators: Building for the Future

The Ottawa Senators continue rebuilding, holding an 8-8-1 record for 17 points, with them in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Division. While they’ve shown flashes of potential, particularly at home with a 5-2-1 record, consistency remains a challenge for this young team.

The Senators’ youth movement, led by players like Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, provides hope for the future. However, their current performance places them near the bottom of the league regarding both goals for and against.

Oddsmakers view the Senators as longshots, with Stanley Cup odds of +4000. This reflects their status as a team that is still in the development phase.

Montreal Canadiens: Facing Uphill Battle

The Montreal Canadiens are at the bottom of the Canadian team standings with a 7-10-2 record and just 16 points, placing them in last place in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens’ rebuild continues, with young players like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki leading the way. However, their offensive output has been average, scoring 2.84 goals per game, but their defense has been atrocious. Montreal has given up 71 goals in 19 games this season, tied for the worst in the league.

Oddsmakers see the Canadiens as extreme longshots, with Stanley Cup odds at +30000.

Last Word

As the 2024-25 NHL season unfolds, the landscape of Canadian teams presents a diverse picture. From the Winnipeg Jets’ historic start to the struggles of teams like Montreal, the coming months promise excitement and intrigue for hockey fans. With odds constantly shifting, the potential for surprises and breakout performances remains high in the ever-competitive world of the NHL.