NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and Where Should They be Headed

Kate Pettersen: “They’re sitting in a top-three spot but of course Edmonton and Vancouver, we know what they can do. They’re nipping on their heels.

I want to know without Anthony Mantha now, they’ve lost him for the season, where do you think this team goes? What is the direction, if we’re talking about them continuing to be in that playoff position come February, come March?”

Pagnotta: “They’re in a really interesting position, because they haven’t fully embraced going into this season to rebuild, because they thought they would still have pieces to remain moderately competitive, which they appear to be at this stage as of today, as we’re recording this third in the Pacific Division.

They had a nice win against LA the other night, but this team, with the teams right behind them that are eventually going to improve, they’re going to have some pieces that they could potentially move later on in the season, if they dip a little bit.

I’m not saying it’s going to be a full on fire sale. I don’t anticipate that happening at this point, but they do have some pieces that they could potentially move to fill up the younger asset pool, to fill up some draft picks and still not tear it all down, to still be moderately competitive come play off that.

Andre Kuzmenko has some no-trade protection. He’s on an expiring deal. He’s a player that’s going to generate some interest.

Rasmus Andersson is a player that, before the season started, was all over the trade block, or, excuse me, the trade rumor mill, as teams were probably looking at him to potentially pry him out of Calgary closer to the deadline. He’s got one more year left on his deal. He was open to a move because the team wasn’t competitive last year. Has his mindset changed? We’ll see how the season progresses from that perspective.”

Bernstein: “Yeah, here’s the thing their. They had a really great start. I think they were undefeated in first five games. That’s kind of buoyed them to where they are in the third. You’re not telling me that Calgary is the third-best team in the division. They’re not. They’re not.

I keep going back, you know, there were some pictures today about the holes in the ground for the new arena in Calgary. That’s what they should be pointing to in Calgary. Get a team that’s competitive when a new move into the build, new building.

This team, at best, is a second wild card team. And it doesn’t, it doesn’t solve anything if they are the second place, you know, second wild card.

So if I’m (Craig Conroy), I’m looking to trade. I’m looking to trade anybody at this point in time. They have some pieces. They have some young pieces. (Jonathan) Huberdeau looks like he’s having, you know, a little bit of a revival. But Dustin Wolf played in goal, really great last night. Matt Coronato is a piece as well.

But again, I would trade Andersson. I would trade the high value guys. I look at a trade for (Nazem) Kadri because, again, I think that it’s, if you hold on to these guys, what’s the point? Like you’re not going to be competitive for two, three years. I keep looking towards that new building. When they get it, that’s when they should be competitive. Right now, it’s a nice story but all it is, is a nice story. This is not a contending team.”

