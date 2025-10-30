Sharks First Up in West Coast Swing for the NHL Leading New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils sit atop the NHL through ten games, boasting a 16-point start and an 8-2-0 record. They are a perfect 5-0 on home ice and lead the Metropolitan Division, signaling themselves as one of the early juggernauts of the 2025-26 season. This week, the red-hot Devils head West, kicking off a challenging road trip that may serve as an early-season litmus test.

The Devils begin a three-games-in-four-nights sequence Wednesday in San Jose. They will then face tough matchups in Los Angeles and Anaheim before returning home to face the Montreal Canadiens on November 6.

Though New Jersey was humbled by an 8-4 loss to Colorado on Tuesday—its worst defeat so far—the club’s performance remains among the league’s best, and its Stanley Cup odds reflect growing respect across sweepstakes casinos available in Florida and online sportsbooks. The Devils, who opened the season at +1300 to win it all, have shortened to +1200 following their torrid start.

Elite Start Sparks Hype

New Jersey’s record ties the best 10-game start in franchise history, matching marks from 1993-94 and 2017-18. An eight-game win streak, sandwiched between losses in the opener and most recent contest, has powered the Devils to the upper reaches of both standings and headlines. Their 16 points are tied for the NHL lead as the month ends.

Jack Hughes, who has carried over his star turn from last season, leads the offense with nine goals and 14 points. He is tied for the league lead in goals and has tallied eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last five games, including a hat trick and a current three-game scoring streak. Jesper Bratt has provided complementary punch with four goals and 12 points, while captain Nico Hischier has ten points through ten contests.

Dougie Hamilton’s play on the blue line has also stood out, especially recently. Hamilton has three goals and four points in his last three games, highlighted by a two-goal, three-point breakout against the Sharks on October 24. However, the Devils will be tested defensively after losing Brett Pesce to an upper-body injury on Sunday. Rookie Seamus Casey was recalled and made his season debut in Tuesday’s loss at Denver—a baptism by fire against one of the league’s deepest teams.

Stingy Goaltending Fuels Fast Start

Goaltending stability, a significant question mark in recent seasons, has become a surprising strength for New Jersey. Jake Allen, acquired to help solidify the crease, has been outstanding, posting a perfect 5-0 record to begin his Devils career. His goals-against average sits at 1.93, and his .923 save percentage ranks among the league’s best through the early going.

Those numbers will be crucial as the road trip intensifies. Facing the Kings and Ducks quickly after San Jose will stress the team’s depth and endurance. Giving up eight goals in Colorado was an outlier—New Jersey has otherwise limited opponents effectively—but it’s a sharp reminder of the defensive commitment needed to contend in the NHL’s upper echelon.

Devils Aim for Season Sweep Against Sharks

New Jersey’s stop in San Jose doubles as a chance at a sweep. The Devils dispatched the Sharks 3-1 less than a week ago in Newark, riding Dougie Hamilton’s power-play exploits to the win. They’ve now beaten San Jose in recent meetings and will try to keep it rolling at the SAP Center on Wednesday.

The Sharks, deep in a franchise rebuild, began the season slowly at 0-4-2 but have won two of their last three. Their core is young but promising, led by rookie forward Macklin Celebrini (2024 first overall pick), Michael Misa (second overall in 2025), and Will Smith (2023 fourth overall). Sam Dickinson (11th overall, 2024) anchors the blue line, while Yaroslva Askarov, acquired from Nashville, has taken over in net.

Celebrini has been a revelation—he’s riding a five-game point streak with 11 points (five goals, six assists), delivering a hat trick and a pair of multi-point nights along the way. For a team in transition, his immediate impact offers a rare bright spot amid growing pains.

Next-Man-Up on Defense

The Devils’ blueline is thinner without Brett Pesce, who was providing shutdown minutes before his injury, but there is optimism in what Seamus Casey could provide. All eyes will be on how the rookie adjusts to the NHL grind and whether the Devils’ structure can shield young defenders from opponent surges on the road.

The chemistry between Hughes, Bratt, and Hischier remains the team’s engine. The Devils generate offense with pace, transitions, and an aggressive forecheck—traits that have overwhelmed lesser opponents and challenged more veteran-laden groups. The power play has struck at key moments, powered by Hamilton’s shot and Hughes’s deft setup work.

Responding to Adversity

Tuesday’s 8-4 loss in Colorado snapped an eight-game winning streak and was a jolt for a group used to dictating play. The Avalanche exposed some cracks, but New Jersey’s response in California will reveal how well the club can course-correct. A bounce-back performance against San Jose would get the trip—and the month of November—off on the right foot.

The four-game swing, packed into less than a week, arrives as early adversity. It offers a glimpse at the team’s resilience and depth and whether their league-leading start is a harbinger of a true contender.

Looking Ahead

After the California swing, New Jersey returns home for a November 6 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. With a favorable schedule and momentum to build, the Devils aim to solidify their place atop the Metropolitan—and justify the early faith of oddsmakers.

New Jersey is on pace to become more than a pleasant October surprise with their current run. Their West Coast swing will show if this team is ready for the long haul. If the first ten games are any indication, the Devils have the pieces and the resolve to chase history—and maybe the Cup itself—in 2026.