The $7.5 Million Question in Colorado: Assessing Brock Nelson’s Fit

The Colorado Avalanche’s signing of Brock Nelson and his three-year, $7.5 million AAV agreement was a clear statement of the team’s goal: to find solid, veteran scoring to go along with their superstar core. Nelson is necessary for the team’s center depth and 5v5 production, but his most important and closely watched job right now is to lead the team’s elite but often predictable power play. That cap hit isn’t just for a second-line center; it’s the cost of addressing a long-standing special teams issue.

The Avalanche historically employs a 1-3-1 power play, depending on Cale Makar’s quarterbacking ability at the top, with Nathan MacKinnon on one flank and Martin Nečas on the opposite side. The main problem, especially in important playoff series, has been a lack of consistency in the area with heavy traffic. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen have done a good job of filling the net-front role, but the Avs wanted a bigger, more focused player who could handle continual pressure and score in tight spots.

Nelson’s Profile: Work and Strengths

Nelson’s career path, especially in his final years with the New York Islanders, is defined by his consistent goal-scoring. He has consistently scored more than 30 goals, setting himself apart with excellent hand-eye coordination and a knack for identifying the best scoring ice. He is the right size for the crease, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing more than 210 pounds.

Some traditional net-front specialists just focus on screening and physical attrition, but Nelson is a dynamic shooting threat. He often scores by quickly deflecting shots or taking precise shots right after getting control of a lost puck in the bumper region or the low slot. This mix of stature and top-notch finishing skills makes him a different, and possibly better, threat than Colorado has had in this position recently.

Looking at the Differences Between Net-Front Roles

Nelson’s job is very different from that of former net-front players like Gabriel Landeskog, who was tough and a leader, or Nichushkin, who excelled at deflections and coverage. When Nelson was on offense on the Island, he often drifted a little higher in the zone and acted more as a bumper or low-flank shooter. The Avalanche’s special teams coach will have to find a way to balance Nelson’s natural goal-scoring ability with the necessity to stay low in the crease.

The Dynamics of the Avalanche Power Play

The Avalanche’s power play has always focused on possession and moving around the outside, which has led to some fantastic goals. Still, there were also instances when it got stuck against aggressive penalty kills that blocked shots. Other teams know that MacKinnon is hunting for the cross-ice pass or the lane for a rush shot, and Makar is waiting for the high seam.

The top unit’s performance depends on the net-front player’s ability to make the penalty kill put a resource on him. If Nelson screens, the defenses can typically manage the pressure. If he actively retrieves pucks, swiftly spins, and threatens to shoot, he pulls defenders away from the sides, opening up the space that MacKinnon and Makar need to take advantage of. Not only does he have to cause trouble, but he also has to be a significant threat, making the low slot a place of mayhem.