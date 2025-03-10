Trade Deadline Fallout: Mikko Rantanen – Why Dallas and Not Carolina?

Why not Carolina Mikko, and why Dallas?

TSN: Mikko Rantanen went asked why not the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I think at the time, obviously, I had to look at all the options because there was no deal when the trade happened. So, I was kind of in a situation where I had to really think about my life for a long period of time, not only on ice but also off the ice. And obviously really good team in Carolina. You know as we’ve seen last couple years, they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup.

I think you know, there’s the fit in Dallas, you know. I’ve been thinking about it a lot with, you know my camp and myself and Susanna and everything. So just the fit, I feel like, everywhere, you know, I think that’s what the decision was.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky, when asked what he thought the biggest stumbling block was what for not being able to get Rantanen signed to a long-term contract, he got the sense that “This just didn’t feel like home to him.”

Corey Lavalette: Rantanen on why the Dallas Stars:

“It’s probably hard to just single out one team, so I wouldn’t say it was just one team. … You look around at your situation and see what’s best for you. That’s what I was kind of doing for a month or so and trying to think about everything.”

The Rantanen trade caused the Hurricanes to miss out on other targets

Greg Wyshynski: Carolina Hurricanes GM said that because the Mikko Rantanen situation took so long to finalize, they missed out on some of the players they were interested in because they wouldn’t have had the salary cap flexibility to do so. They had needed the deal to finalize to have the room.

