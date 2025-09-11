Vancouver Canucks Still Working to Address Center Depth Ahead of Training Camp

The Vancouver Canucks enter training camp with one pressing question still unanswered: Who will anchor their second forward line at center? J.T. Miller’s departure in a trade earlier this offseason created an immediate hole in the middle of the lineup, and the club has yet to find a lasting replacement. With camp opening in Penticton on September 18, the competition for that role will be one of the primary storylines to watch.

General Manager Patrik Allvin has acknowledged the challenge of filling the position this late in the offseason. Limited options on the market and high acquisition costs have stalled progress, leaving Filip Chytil as the front-runner to take the role by default. Given the roster questions at center, the outlook reflects caution for a team still trying to establish stability in a competitive Pacific Division.

Chytil Set for Opportunity

For now, the coaching staff projects Chytil into the second-line center role, despite spending much of his career in different positions. The 26-year-old forward missed most of last season due to injury, appearing in only 10 games with no goals and two assists. When healthy, though, he has shown flashes of two-way reliability and a willingness to play a more demanding role. Chytil has told the team he is prepared to seize the opportunity, training extensively this summer to improve his conditioning and puck possession abilities.

When camp begins, Chytil is expected to center a line with Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane, a trio that carries both offensive potential and defensive responsibility. The challenge for Chytil will be consistency, something the Canucks need after finishing last year at 50-32-0 but missing the playoffs with 92 points, fifth in the Pacific Division.

Behind Chytil, the Canucks will look to their prospect pool for depth. Aatu Raty, Max Sasson, and Ty Mueller are expected to rotate in during camp and preseason games for third- and fourth-line center roles. While none have secured a permanent NHL role, the organization is eager to evaluate them against higher competition before making final roster decisions.

Allvin’s Difficult Market

Allvin has not hidden his frustration with the lack of available centers on the trade market. He confirmed that he engaged in discussions with several teams regarding established players, including exploratory talks with Anaheim about Mason McTavish. However, given the Ducks’ unwillingness to move a young core piece, those conversations never progressed.

Earlier in the summer, Allvin made offers to veterans such as Christian Dvorak and Mikael Granlund, while also checking in on Marco Rossi and Jack Roslovic. None of those targets materialized, reinforcing the uphill nature of trying to replace Miller without giving up key prospects. The Canucks let Pius Suter walk earlier in free agency, which created even more urgency for a replacement. For now, management insists that while they will continue to keep dialogue open, they are not willing to sacrifice high-end prospects for a short-term fix.

Looking to Internal Options

Head coach Adam Foote has echoed the preference for patience, noting that young players in the Canucks’ system deserve an extended look before a move is made. The team’s emphasis this offseason has been on development and maintaining roster balance rather than pushing all-in for a single trade. Raty, who logged 11 NHL games last season, is seen as the closest to taking on a larger role. At the same time, Sasson and Mueller will be evaluated for their adaptability at the professional level.

The first Blue-White scrimmage in Penticton on September 20 will offer insight into which players may rise to the challenge. Management expects internal competition throughout camp and into early regular-season games. The club’s front office has pointed to the first 20 games of the season, concluding near American Thanksgiving, as a checkpoint for evaluating whether internal options suffice or if an external addition becomes necessary. By then, playoff positioning often takes shape, making roster decisions even more critical.

Playoff History Frames the Stakes

For Vancouver, the search for stability at center is tied closely to postseason aspirations. The team has qualified for the playoffs 29 times in its history. From 2001 through 2015, the Canucks missed the postseason only three times, demonstrating consistent competitiveness. In contrast, inconsistency over the last decade has caused the club to miss the postseason eight times since 2016.

Most recently, the Canucks reached the playoffs in 2024 after a strong regular-season campaign that saw them win the Pacific Division with 109 points. They eliminated the Nashville Predators in six games during the first round before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the conference semifinals. However, that momentum stalled last season, when Vancouver finished with 92 points but missed out on a Wild-Card spot.

While the Canucks have secured playoff series wins in the past, their pursuit of a Stanley Cup remains unfinished. They have appeared in the Final thrice, most recently in 2011 when they lost a seven-game series to the Boston Bruins. The search for roster depth at center highlights the pressure to improve those odds and position the team for sustained postseason chances.

Balancing Patience and Pressure

The organization’s immediate challenge is balancing the need for competitive results with the desire to develop young centers. Allvin and Foote stress the importance of long-term planning, but the Pacific Division’s depth means any early-season slump could create too steep a climb back. Given the team’s recent playoff history, management faces a tight window to assess whether the current roster composition can generate enough scoring depth behind Pettersson and Kane.

Chytil’s ability to stay healthy and consistently produce will weigh heavily on the Canucks’ direction this season. The team may avoid a disruptive midseason trade if he establishes stability on the second line. If he struggles, external options could re-enter the conversation in December, even at a higher cost.

Vancouver enters training camp knowing its margin for error remains small. The center position will influence regular-season performance and the team’s chances to extend play into the spring. While the organization insists it will not panic, results in the first quarter of the season will provide clarity on whether patience or action defines the Canucks’ next move.