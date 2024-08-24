Will Alex Ovechkin Break Wayne Gretzky’s Goal Record This Season?

Is This the Year Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky‘s Goal Record?

One of the big storylines heading into the new season will be Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, which is 894. At one time, it was thought to be unbreakable. Now, Alex Ovechkin is 41 goals away from breaking it.

Ovechkin recorded 31 goals last season. He started slow, and many wondered if he could break this record. However, after a great finish to the season, the Gretzky watch is back on for Ovechkin. This question is: Will he do it this season or the following season?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Laura Diakun on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest floor-to-ceiling segment. First up, Corrado was asked if Alex Ovechkin can break Wayne Gretzky’s goal record next season.

Laura Diakun: “We have our Hockey Analyst, Frankie Corrado, joining us now for a little segment we like to call floor to ceiling. Are you ready?”

Frankie Corrado: “Yes, when I was a player, I was always playing to my floor, never the ceiling.”

Diakun: “All right. Well, one player that definitely knows a thing or two about the ceiling, that being Alexander Ovechkin, just 42 goals away now from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. The ceiling, he breaks it this season; the floor, that would be 31 goals, which is what he had last year. Closer to the ceiling, closer to the floor, when it comes to Ovechkin.”

Corrado: “Closer to the floor, but not by much. There was this big talk last year about Alex Ovechkin not being able to break Wayne Gretzky’s record, and that the goal scoring pace was going to drop off. And yes, it’s going to drop off to a certain degree, but that’s what Alex Ovechkin has done.

He has always found ways to score goals. So even if we’re talking about the 28-30 goal range this season, he’s going to do it in the next two seasons. I just can’t buy that. Alex Ovechkin is going to get them all out of the way. Next year, he’s going to decline, but not as rapidly as we made it seen seemingly going into the early goings of last season.”

Most figure Alex Ovechkin will break the goal record; it is not just a matter of if, but when.