2021-2022 NHL Attendance After 30 Home Games
We’re back with our third installment of tracking NHL attendance this season. Canadian teams are now back to 100 percent capacity but some numbers at the 30 games took a hit due to the provincial restrictions.

Seven teams are running at 100 percent capacity or higher, though that number is aided by outdoor games in Nashville and Minnesota.

Twelve teams are over 95 percent, with fifteen teams over 90 percent.

Five teams are under 70 percent with Sabres and Senators being under 50.

 AVG 30 GMs% CapAVG 20 GMsAVG 10 GMS2019-20 GMs2019-20 AVG2019-20
% Cap
Tampa Bay190921001909219092341892299.9
Nashville18937100.517116170843517407101.7
Washington18573100.418573185733318570100.4
Minnesota18466102.91857116864351747297.3
Chicago1829492.818023182963421441108.7
Vegas18082104.118045180343718310105.4
Boston17850100017850178503517681100.7
Dallas1777995.918009180783420326113
St. Louis1760897.317365174243518096100
Pittsburgh1756596.617240168973518537100.8
Colorado1731896.217243173463318708107.1
Carolina1727892.51689916933331690590.5
Seattle17151100.31715117151 - - -
NY Islanders1700899.41716817255351281081.3
Detroit1699687.11707316681371871695.9
Vancouver1674088.51668618544351867998.8
NY Rangers1663112.41638615827361720695.6
Philadelphia1657284.81723017648351839094.4
Columbus1593587.81604615540361689893.1
Los Angeles1464280.31331913698341691692.8
Toronto1455577.316045186823419301102.6
Florida1420583.41361013112351410482.8
Edmonton1413275.81474416061341753394.1
Montreal1349763.51494319686372108599.1
Calgary1332569.11232615383331875197.2
Anaheim1293875.31294812661361584692.3
New Jersey1261076.41292413244341489990.2
San Jose1234270.31211312498361642793.5
Wininpeg1227581.812103137313715794108.2
Arizona1150967.21164612205331460585.3
Buffalo882246.386357910351716790.7
Ottawa7282388132.0511352371261865.9