2022-23 Top 10 Minnesota Wild Prospects

In the last four years, the Wild have done an excellent job at the NHL Draft. With four first-round picks in the past two drafts, a top ten pick and the 12th overall selections the years prior and 28th overall selections, the Wild have a fully stocked prospect cupboard.

The roster has several under 25-year-old players and recent graduates including Calen Addison, Matt Boldy, and franchise player Kirill Kaprizov. With the depth of talent in the prospect pipeline, the Wild look to be a strong team today, and for the foreseeable future.

Marco Rossi, C – Iowa Wild (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 5-9/183

Drafted: 2020 round one nineth overall by Minnesota Wild

Rossi has struggled since his draft year where he led the OHL and CHL in scoring. His D+1 year was a loss to a life-threatening injury and bout with COVID. The Austrian returned last year and played in 63 AHL games, three Olympic Games with Austria, and even made his NHL debut playing in two games.

Considered by many (myself included) to be a favorite for the 2023 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, Rossi has dressed for 16 NHL games but has only one assist to his credit thus far. His AHL production has been excellent as he is on pace for a point-per-game. The Wild’s depth at center is not too deep and the team will be looking for Rossi to develop into the franchise number one center in the near future.

Jesper Wallstedt, G – Iowa Wild (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-3/214

Drafted: 2021 round one 20th overall by Minnesota Wild

One of the highest-ranked goalie prospects in the World, the 6-3 Swedish netminder has been on the radar for years starring for Sweden at Hlinka-Gretzky, U18 and WJC tournaments where he has won three Bronze, one Silver and One Gold Medal and was named 2021 WJC Best Goaltender.

After two seasons in the SweHL, Wallstedt has come to North America and has been the starting goalie for Iowa. He has made quick adjustments to the faster pace and smaller ice with a 6-7-5 record and 3.11 GAA and .899 SV%. Wallstedt should play out the year in the AHL and then challenge for an NHL job for the 2023-24 season after the contract of Filip Gustavsson expires. If not next year, then the following season when Marc-Andre Fleury has his contract expire.

Danila Yurov, RW – Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-1/172

Drafted: 2022 round one 24th overall by Minnesota Wild

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, many had Yurov ranked around the top ten range. The Russian factor was clearly at play as he fell in the Draft all the way to Minnesota with the 24th overall selection. Yurov, like many teenagers, struggled to find ice time in the KHL in his draft year but was dominant in the MHL.

Back in Russia for his D+1 year, he is splitting time again but is getting more time in the KHL when he is called up and has nine points in 42 games. He is still struggling to play a regular shift ranging from well over ten minutes to games where he plays less than a minute! His KHL contract expires soon so look for Yurov to make the move to North America before the seasons end and play his first full season in North America in the AHL next year.

Brock Faber, RD – University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-1/201

Drafted: 2020 round two 45th overall by Los Angeles Kings

Acquired via trade from LA in the Kevin Fiala trade, the Minnesota native is in his junior year and is Captain of the Golden Gophers. Faber is the kind of player you win Championships with. He is a defensive defenseman, a leader, an excellent skater, plays physically, has size and some offensive upside as well.

He may not translate to a prolific offensive defender in the NHL, but he will play big minutes in a top-pairing role. He has experience with Team USA, winning a WJC Gold Medal, and had two points in five Olympic games. Faber is ready for the pro game now and he will try to lead the Golden Gophers to an NCAA title for his final NCAA career game.

Liam Ohgren, LW – Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-1/196

Drafted: 2022 round one 19th overall by Minnesota Wild

The upside with Ohgren is extremely high. He scored at nearly two points per game pace in his draft year at the J20 level. He played a limited role in the SHL with two points in 25 games but was outstanding versus the elite of his peer group at the U18 with nine points in six games for a gold Medal finish. In his D+1 year he has played in the HockeyAllsvenskan level and is playing well.

He is a versatile player with good size and skill, he can play a variety of roles. His NHL projection has a ceiling of first line offensive winger, but he could also play a middle six two-way role giving him a high floor as well. Far from a boom or bust player but the development path may take some time.

Marat Khusnutdinov, C/LW – SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-9/165

Drafted: 2020 round two 37th overall by Minnesota Wild.

Now in his third full season in the KHL, Khusnutdinov is now getting regular ice time, and his point production that we saw in international tournaments is showing. He has only played less than ten minutes in three of his 44 games played so far and he has 25 points in that time. With one more year on his current KHL contract, he will return for one more year before he can sign with the Wild and cross over to North America.

Carson Lambos, LD – Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-1/196

Drafted: 2021 round one 26th overall by Minnesota Wild.

Lambos was a surprise omission from the Canadian WJC for many. He has good size, mobility and can generate significant offense. His draft year during the pandemic was a struggle but he found some ice time in Finland.

Following his draft year, he returned to the WHL and was a key member of the Winnipeg Ice helping them to a banner year with 47 points in 51 games before a disappointing loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL Conference final. Lambos is wearing the captain’s “C” in his fourth and final year of junior hockey and will try to lead the Ice to a Memorial Cup before he begins his pro career.

Adam Beckman, LW/C – Iowa Wild (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-2/183

Drafted: 2019 round three 75th overall by Minnesota Wild.

Beckman is in his second year of pro hockey and after having a 107-point year in the WHL in his D+1 year, his stock is in question. His offensive production in his rookie year in the AHL was good with 34 points in 68 games. He even earned an NHL recall, playing in three games. In his sophomore year he continues to produce at a similar clip with 15 points through two games and has six more NHL games to his credit.

His hockey sense and vision are above average as is his shot which has served him well. His skating is an area of concern that makes it difficult for him to produce at the pace of the NHL level. There is still time for him to improve his foot speed and make an impact.

Caedan Bankier, C – Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-2/192

Drafted: 2021 round three 86th overall by Minnesota Wild

The Wild made a shrewd selection with Bankier 86th overall in 2021. His draft year was limited due to the pandemic, but he still managed to produce 23 points in 22 games. His D+1 year was strong as well but in his senior year in the WHL, he is having a breakout year. On pace for 83 points, he has also made Team Canada for the WJC.

Bankier is a solid playmaker, has size and has developed his shot and scoring game in his senior year. He has a versatile skill set; he is the offensive leader on his club team but is playing a depth role for Canada at the WJC. His NHL future likely will resemble more of his role with Canada.

Sammy Walker, C/RW – Iowa Wild (AHL)

Age: 23

Ht/Wt: 5-10/180

Drafted: 2017 round seven 200th overall by Tampa Bay Lightning

The Minnesota native was originally drafted by the Lightning but after a very successful NCAA career at the University of Minnesota where he posted career numbers of 112 points in 144 games with the Golden Gophers, three of those seasons as team captain, Walker became a free agent after his fourth and final season.

Walker started his rookie pro season in the AHL and transitioned right away as a point-per-game player. The Wild have already recalled him twice to the NHL and he has recorded his first career NHL goal. Walker has been an impact player at the NCAA, and now the AHL level. It remains to be seen if he can produce at the NHL level, but he is getting the chance to.

Honorable Mentions

Kyle Masters: Having a breakout year in his senior season in the WHL on a new team with the Kamloops Blazers.

Hunter Haight: Like Masters, Haight has been on a heater since switching from Barrie to Saginaw where he has 18 points in his first 10 games!

David Spacek: Having a great performance at the WJC, is a near point-per-game player for Sherbrooke in the QMJHL as a defenseman.

Jack Peart: Doubling his production as a sophomore defenseman at St. Cloud State and a returning player for USA at the WJC.