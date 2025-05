2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Schedules and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Carolina vs. Florida

Panthers lead the series 3-1

Game 1: Florida 5 – Carolina 2

Game 2: Florida 5 – Carolina 0

Game 3: Carolina 0 – Florida 3

Game 4: Carolina 3 – Florida 0

Game 5: Florida 5 – Carolina 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Dallas vs. Edmonton

Oilers lead the series 3-1

Game 1: Edmonton 3 – Dallas 6

Game 2: Edmonton 2 – Dallas 1

Game 3: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 6

Game 4: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 4

Game 5: Edmonton at Dallas, Thursday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Dallas at Edmonton, Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m. ET

* Game 7: Edmonton at Dallas, Monday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET

* if necessary

