The Conference Finals of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is almost underway. There is one round two game left, but all schedules for the next round are set.
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL 

Carolina vs. Florida

Panthers win the series 4-1

Game 1: Florida 5 – Carolina 2
Game 2: Florida 5 – Carolina 0
Game 3: Carolina 0 – Florida 3
Game 4: Carolina 3 – Florida 0
Game 5: Florida 5 – Carolina 3

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Dallas vs. Edmonton

Oilers win the series 3-1

Game 1: Edmonton 3 – Dallas 6
Game 2: Edmonton 2 – Dallas 1
Game 3: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 6
Game 4: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 4
Game 5: Edmonton 6 – Dallas 3

