2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Panthers win the series 4-1

Game 1: Florida 5 – Carolina 2

Game 2: Florida 5 – Carolina 0

Game 3: Carolina 0 – Florida 3

Game 4: Carolina 3 – Florida 0

Game 5: Florida 5 – Carolina 3

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Oilers win the series 3-1

Game 1: Edmonton 3 – Dallas 6

Game 2: Edmonton 2 – Dallas 1

Game 3: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 6

Game 4: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 4

Game 5: Edmonton 6 – Dallas 3

