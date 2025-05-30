2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Carolina vs. Florida
Panthers win the series 4-1
Game 1: Florida 5 – Carolina 2
Game 2: Florida 5 – Carolina 0
Game 3: Carolina 0 – Florida 3
Game 4: Carolina 3 – Florida 0
Game 5: Florida 5 – Carolina 3
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs – WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
Dallas vs. Edmonton
Oilers win the series 3-1
Game 1: Edmonton 3 – Dallas 6
Game 2: Edmonton 2 – Dallas 1
Game 3: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 6
Game 4: Dallas 1 – Edmonton 4
Game 5: Edmonton 6 – Dallas 3
