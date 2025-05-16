NHL NewsStanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is underway. Results and remaining schedule can be found here.
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers lead series 3-2

Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4
Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 0 – Panthers 2
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, 8:00 PM ET
* Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, 7:30 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals 

Hurricanes win the series 4-1

Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 0 – Hurricanes 4
Game 4: Capitals 2 – Hurricanes 5
Game 5: Hurricanes 3 – Capitals 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Stars lead series 3-2

Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2
Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 3: Winnipeg 2 – Dallas 5
Game 4: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 3
Game 5: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 8:00 PM ET
* Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Oilers win series 4-1

Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights 4 – Oilers 3
Game 4: Golden Knights 0 – Oilers 3
Game 5: Oilers 1 – Golden Knights 0 (OT)

* If necessary

