2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

May 10, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) looks for the puck while Vegas Golden Knights right winger Keegan Kolesar (55) and Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak (27) battle during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images