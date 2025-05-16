2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Panthers lead series 3-2
Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4
Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 0 – Panthers 2
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, 8:00 PM ET
* Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, 7:30 PM ET
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
Hurricanes win the series 4-1
Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 0 – Hurricanes 4
Game 4: Capitals 2 – Hurricanes 5
Game 5: Hurricanes 3 – Capitals 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets
Stars lead series 3-2
Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2
Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 3: Winnipeg 2 – Dallas 5
Game 4: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 3
Game 5: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 8:00 PM ET
* Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers win series 4-1
Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights 4 – Oilers 3
Game 4: Golden Knights 0 – Oilers 3
Game 5: Oilers 1 – Golden Knights 0 (OT)
* If necessary
