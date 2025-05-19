2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

NHL NewsStanley Cup Playoffs

The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is underway. Results and remaining schedule can be found here.
May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) covers the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) during the first period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers win series 4-3

Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4
Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 0 – Panthers 2
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 – Panthers 0
Game 7: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals 

Hurricanes win the series 4-1

Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 0 – Hurricanes 4
Game 4: Capitals 2 – Hurricanes 5
Game 5: Hurricanes 3 – Capitals 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Stars win the series 4-2

Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2
Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 3: Winnipeg 2 – Dallas 5
Game 4: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 3
Game 5: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 6: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 2 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Oilers win the series 4-1

Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights 4 – Oilers 3
Game 4: Golden Knights 0 – Oilers 3
Game 5: Oilers 1 – Golden Knights 0 (OT)

* If necessary

