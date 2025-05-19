2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Panthers win series 4-3
Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Maple Leafs 4
Game 3: Maple Leafs 4 – Panthers 5 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 0 – Panthers 2
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 – Panthers 0
Game 7: Panthers 6 – Maple Leafs 1
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
Hurricanes win the series 4-1
Game 1: Hurricanes 2 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 0 – Hurricanes 4
Game 4: Capitals 2 – Hurricanes 5
Game 5: Hurricanes 3 – Capitals 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets
Stars win the series 4-2
Game 1: Dallas 3 – Winnipeg 2
Game 2: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 3: Winnipeg 2 – Dallas 5
Game 4: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 3
Game 5: Dallas 0 – Winnipeg 4
Game 6: Winnipeg 1 – Dallas 2 (OT)
Mikko Rantanen Definition Of A Playoff Performer
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Oilers win the series 4-1
Game 1: Oilers 4 – Golden Knights 2
Game 2: Oilers 5 – Golden Knights 4 (OT)
Game 3: Golden Knights 4 – Oilers 3
Game 4: Golden Knights 0 – Oilers 3
Game 5: Oilers 1 – Golden Knights 0 (OT)
* If necessary
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.