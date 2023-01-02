Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 2, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche u5.5 Total Goals. This line sits at +110.

Today, fans will enjoy the NHL Winter Classic in the afternoon, but we are taking our bet of the day elsewhere. Hoping that recent history will keep repeating itself; I love the value of the under 5.5 play in the Avs’ and Golden Knights’ game tonight. The under 5.5 total goals have been hit in four straight games between these two teams and in seven of the last ten.

So far this season, Colorado and Vegas have been in the league’s top half in keeping the puck out of their net. Both teams have shown a strong defensive presence throughout the year, but shockingly the Avalanche have yet to follow up on the strong offensive season they had last season. The Avs’ are currently ranked twenty-fifth in the league in Goals scored per game (2.91). Key offensive players from both teams will be inactive again tonight due to injury; Jack Eichel, Valeri Nichushkin, and Gabriel Landeskog.

Record: 38-41-1

