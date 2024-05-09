NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, LA Kings, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights would like to keep Jonathan Marchessault

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is a pending UFA and he admitted that he thought about it all year long. He thought while he left the rink after Game 6 in Vegas that it could be last night playing at home in a Golden Knights jersey.

Jesse Granger: Marchessault said that he met with Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon Tuesday morning. McCrimmon told him that they would like to keep him, and Marchessault hopes he can stay.

Jesse Granger: Marchessault: “I want to be a Golden Knight for the rest of my life, but that’s not necessarily in my control.”

Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils hope to name a new head coach in the next seven to 10 games. By the end of this week, they should have a clearer picture.

Darren Dreger: There is some focus on Craig Berube, but the Devils continue talks with other head coaching candidates including Jay Woodcroft.

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake will meet with interim head coach Jim Hiller next week. The Kings haven’t decided which direction they will go yet. They did like how Hiller handled himself.

From untouchable Winnipeg Jets to the unknown

Murat Ates of The Athletic: From the untouchables to who is likely gone for the Winnipeg Jets.

The ‘untouchable’ core – Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, and Gabriel Vilardi.

Very, very likely to stay – Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, Morgan Barron, Dylan Samberg, and Neal Pionk.

Young lions playing for pride – Cole Perfetti, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson, and Rasmus Kupari.

UFA priorities – Dylan DeMelo, and Sean Monahan.

Sail on, so long, farewell – Tyler Toffoli, Colin Miller, and Collin Delia.

For sale, but at what price? Nikolaj Ehlers – Expect him to be shopped between now and the draft. He’s got another year at $6 million. They could use him as a trade chip to help improve their blue line and/or for a first-round pick. Ehlers’ said last week that there has been no talks with GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Unknown for different reasons – Laurent Brossoit, and Nate Schmidt.