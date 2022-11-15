Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 15, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres o6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -134.

If you like high-scoring games, then this matchup should not disappoint. The Sabres and Canucks have put in some good efforts on offence this season, as they are both in the top 15 in Goals Scored per game. The Sabres come into tonight dropping five straight, but still average 3.67 Goals-per game this season, ranking as the fifth-best in the league. Their counterpart is a bit worse in that department, but the Canucks average a respectable 3.31 Goals-per game.

Both these teams are still struggling on the back end. The Canucks are letting in an average of 4.06 Goals-per game, and the Sabres are near the same as they let in an average of 3.47 Goals-per game.

Our second bet is Nikita Kucherov o3.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at +110.

Kucherov enters tonight with 54 Shots in 15 games played this season, averaging 3.6 Shots-per game. The Lightning forward has been able to reach o3.5 shots in five of his last seven outings, averaging 4.42 Shots-per game during that time.

Kucherov will be on home ice tonight and in his last five games in Tampa, he has averaged 4.8 Shots On Goal-per game. He will look to continue that trend tonight against the Dallas Stars, who are allowing 29.8 Shots-per game to opposing teams over their last five.

Record: 8-14-0

