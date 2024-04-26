NHL Rumors: Marcus Pettersson, Bryan Rust, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jake Guentzel, and Kirill Kaprizov

Speculation involving current Penguins Marcus Pettersson, Bryan Rust, and Alex Nedeljkovic and former Penguin Jake Guenztel

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson has a year left on his contract at just over $4.025 million. Sources are optimistic that a long-term extension could be worked out this offseason and it will be at over $5 million per.

Forward Bryan Rust has a year left on his contract and a no-movement clause. Multiple teams called the Penguins at the trade deadline inquiring about Rust. A league source said at the deadline that Rust was told he wasn’t going anywhere and is part of their plans for next season.

A source that is close to Jake Guentzel said that Guentzle didn’t leave the Penguins on the best of terms as he wasn’t happy with the lack of clear communication from GM Kyle Dubas. It doesn’t rule out a potential return to the Penguins if he tests free agency this offseason. Another source said a Penguins return is a “long-shot” as he’s loving playing in Carolina and the feeling is mutual.

The Penguins likely won’t be able to afford what Alex Nedeljkovic could get in free agency according to a team source and someone close to Nedeljkovic.

The Minnesota Wild will need to improve if they want to be able to extend Kirill Kaprizov

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1st, 2025. Kaprizov isn’t happy they missed the playoff and he’s never been past the first round.

Wild GM Bill Guerin knows they need to surround Kaprizov better, especially if they want to extend him. He has two years left at $9 million per. If the Wild miss the playoffs again next season, would that impact his thinking about his future with the team?

“I don’t know. We’ll see what happens next year,” Kaprizov said. “I can’t say if we don’t make playoffs. I hope we make playoffs next year.”