Can Craig Berube Get the Maple Leafs to Play Differently Come Playoff Time?

Will Craig Berube Finally Get the Best out of this Roster in the Playoffs?

TSN: Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Jay Onrait last week on SportsCenter, and he broke down the biggest question facing the seven Canadian teams. When looking at Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Corrado stated the biggest question facing the Leafs is whether their new head coach can get them to play differently come playoff time.

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Will Get A Raise But Will it Be in Toronto?

Jay Onrait: “Frankie Corrado is back with us. Once again we’re having its Coaching Questions. Basically we’re having Frankie become the head coach of all the seven Canadian NHL teams. And we’re asking Frankie what’s the biggest question for each of these coaches about their respective teams and we already got through the Western teams earlier in the show. So, let’s do the Eastern Canadian teams.

Let’s start with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Craig Berube and the Leafs. The core four looks like it’s returning. They’ve added on the back end. You’ve got Anthony Stolarz to pair with Joseph Woll net. What is Craig Berube thinking Frankie Corrado as he gets set to take over this team?”

Frankie Corrado: “He would probably be thinking, Jay, how do I get this team to play differently come playoff time than how they played in the past? Like those players, the core four, they’ve done really well in the regular season. They’ve shattered records, team records, league records, and personal records, and it’s all been done. When it comes to playoff times, things just look a little bit different.

NHL Rumors: What is Mitch Marner’s Future in Toronto

The big question is going to be how does Craig Berube find a way to get more out of these guys in the playoffs? And that’s rebound goals. That’s not letting the momentum kind of sway you in a game in a series. Ike all these things that you’re going to kind of lean on someone like Craig Berube and what he’s done, and he’s won a Stanley Cup as a coach. How does he get his players to implement that come playoff time? That’s going to be the biggest question for the Maple Leafs and Craig Berube.”