CBA Changes to Max Term Won’t Be Implemented Early, but Draft Rights Might

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Trentadue Pensieri on Ron Hainsey commenting on whether some changes to the new CBA, which officially kicks in next year, will be implemented before then. The changing of draft rights and max term allowed for free agents.

“I thought that the other thing that was interesting that Hainsey particularly addressed is that even though the new CBA comes into effect on September 15th, 2026, there are obviously some conversations going on between the League and the Players Association about whether or not some of the changes will come into effect beforehand.

And, for example, draft rights there’s going to be there have been some discussions on whether or not draft rights should change for next year’s draft.

But one of the things we mentioned in our previous podcast were rumors going around that maybe the new contract rules could come into effect next July 1st. And for example, right now, a team re-signs a player, it’s eight years max, but if you sign with someone else, it’s seven years max. Under the new CBA, that will change to seven and six.

And there’s also a limit to the amount of bonus payments that can be offered as part of a salary.

And you know, for example, if you’re out there, Connor McDavid – Edmonton, Jack Eichel – Vegas, Kirill Kaprizov – Minnesota, Kyle Connor – Winnipeg, Alex Tuch – Buffalo. Name all the players that could potentially be unrestricted free agents next July 1st.

One thing that Hainsey made pretty clear, and you’ll hear his answer, is that these new rules will not go into effect for July 1st next year. So all of these players who are still affected for next season can be signed to contracts under the current rules. The new ones will not come in early. And I think for a lot of fans, they were, they wanted some clarity on that, and now they’ve got it.”

