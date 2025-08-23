NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk and NHL World Cup of Hockey

Matthew Tkachuk To Miss The Start of the 2025-26 Season

The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for the start of the 2025-26 season. He will begin the season on LTIR after off-season surgery on the injuries he suffered “most likely” at the Four Nations Faceoff representing Team USA.

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: “Can confirm Matthew Tkachuk underwent surgery a few weeks ago and will miss the start of the season. Timeline is unclear, but he could be out of action as long as sometime in January.”

Breaking News Another confirmation. As discussed with many before free agency & during July 1 Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was going to have off-season surgery. It was just a matter of when. #timetohunt @TSN690 @KJ_Lups @NJL1888 @cms_305 #timetohunt https://t.co/D65sO1g31g pic.twitter.com/gxcRBQ43uS — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 22, 2025

Luke Kunin Signs with the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced they signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year deal. According to PuckPedia.com, the one-year deal is for $775,000.

David Dwork of The Hockey News: “The Panthers have signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year deal. Bill Zito on Kunin: ‘Luke is a physical and highly competitive forward who possesses excellent leadership abilities and strong character.'”

Matthew Tkachuk: “There Was Uncertainty About Playing in the Playoffs”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Panthers know they need to add help up front, and once the Kunin contract was announced, many began to wonder if Matthew Tkachuk was going to have off-season surgery. As NHLRumors.com has written and reported, Tkachuk was always going to have off-season surgery and miss the start of the season, despite what he told Greg Wyshynski of ESPN when he said he was undecided.

If he had been really that undecided, one of Evan Rodrigues, Tomas Nosek, or Jesper Boqvist would have been moved for the Panthers to be cap compliant. The Florida Panthers had always been planning to have Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR to start the season, which was a big reason why they were able to keep Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett. And it is clear from the start that everyone knew what the decision was.

NHL Will Not Include IIHF in Upcoming World Cup of Hockey

Darren Dreger of TSN: “At this point, it appears the NHL will move forward with World Cup preparations without IIHF involvement. The league has informed the IIHF it intends on working directly with each Hockey Federation in planning the 2028 event.”

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: “Further to this, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told me today they expect 8 countries to participate in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, with preliminary games in 1 European city and one North American city, and 1 NA city to host the semis and the final.”

NHL and NHLPA Announce Olympics and World Cup of Hockey

Jim Biringer: “Not surprised to see this.

Last World Cup of Hockey 2016 was an NHL and NHLPA event.

2004 & 1996 World Cup involved the IIHF.

Commissioner Bettman did say this along Bill Daly & NHLPA at the press conference before 4 Nations that IIHF would not be involved in this.”

NHLRumors.com Note: When the NHL and NHLPA announced they were bringing back the World Cup of Hockey at the Four Nations Faceoff, Commissioner Bettman, alongside Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA Executive Director, and Ron Hainsey, NHLPA Assistant Director, told the attending media that the IIHF would not be involved in this event. They may ask for help fielding teams, but this was another NHL-NHLPA event.

World Cup of Hockey Needs To Be Best-on-Best

This will be an eight-team tournament featuring a qualifying round. It will most likely be the five powerhouses plus three other teams. The big key will be Russia and the change in environment in 2028. If things don’t change, don’t expect to see the Russians at the World Cup of Hockey.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.