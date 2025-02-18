Four Nations: Injuries Mount for the U.S., Makar Returns, and Sick Swedes

Injury concerns mount for Team USA

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe: Two sources confirmed that Team USA/Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to Mass. General Hospital last night during the USA-Sweden game.

McAvoy was said to be dealing with an upper-body injury. He has a history of shoulder issues but it’s not known if they are related.

Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body) and Auston Matthews (soreness) also didn’t play.

Brady Tkachuk got injured in the first period and was held out for precautionary reasons.

Team USA coach Mike Sullivan before the game on Tkachuk and Matthews.

“Charlie obviously is now he’s out with an upper-body injury. Austin was more banged up or nicked up I should say. We’ll probably have more information with those guys.”

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Cody Ceci

Brady Tkachuk has headed to the room after going hard into the net. pic.twitter.com/Qdt8Iw91sq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

Cale Makar returns and he won’t say what kept him out of Saturday’s game

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Team Canada/Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar returned to the lineup yesterday. He wouldn’t say what kept him out of Saturday’s game against USA. He plans on being in the lineup on Thursday.

“Unless something happens in this next few days here, that’d be the plan for sure.”

Canada remains without defenseman Shea Theodore who is week-to-week after suffering an injury in the first game of the Four Nations against Sweden.

NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche and Casey Mittelstadt

Illness runs through Sweden’s dressing room

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: An illness took Sweden’s goaltender Filip Gustavsson out of Saturday’s game, and it took Linus Ullmark out yesterday. Third-string Samuel Ersson got the start yesterday. Ersson has added to the team after Jacob Markstrom was injured in a game with the New Jersey Devils.

Forwards Mika Zibanejad and Rickard Rakell were late scratches for Sweden. (illness)