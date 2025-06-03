Free Agent Signings: Lightning, Senators, Wild, Kraken, and Kings

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Yanni Gourde

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year, $2.33 million salary cap hit. He has a full no-trade clause.

2025-26: $1 million salary and a $2.01 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million and a $2.01 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1 million and a $1.56 million signing bonus

2028-29: $1 million and a $808,000 signing bonus

2029-30: $1 million and a $806,000 signing bonus

2030-31: $1 million and a $806,000 signing bonus

Yanni Gourde, signed 6x$2.3M by TB, is a two-way middle six veteran centre. Still a pesky forechecker, solid playmaker, good skater, and terrific penalty killer. Finishing touch as a net-crasher and deflector has left something to be desired. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/WqJmmJY96D — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 2, 2025

The Ottawa Senators re-signed Tyler Kleven

NHL: The Ottawa Senators re-signed 23-year-old defenseman Tyler Kleven to a two-year, $3.2 million contract, a $1.6 million salary cap hit. Kleven had four goals and six assists in 79 games this past season.

“Tyler’s game elevated as our season progressed,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He proved to be a reliable defenseman for us during the playoffs, and we expect his game will continue to mature and develop.”

Puck Pedia: Kleven will get $1.5 million next season and $1.7 million in 2026-27.

The Minnesota Wild re-signed Marcus Johansson

Minnesota Wild: The Wild re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

The Washington Capitals sign Garin Bjorklund

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the AHL

The Seattle Kraken re-sign Ben Meyers

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken re-signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year, one-way contract extension with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Los Angeles Kings sign Kirill Kirsanov

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Kirill Kirsanov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Kings drafted Kirsanov 84th overall in the 34d round of the 2021 NHL draft.

