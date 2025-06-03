NHL Free AgentsNHL News

Free Agent Signings: Lightning, Senators, Wild, Kraken, and Kings

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Yanni Gourde reups with the Lightning for six years. Tyler Kleven gets a two-year deal from the Senators. The Wild re-signed Marcus Johansson.
Apr 22, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) skate during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Yanni Gourde

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year, $2.33 million salary cap hit. He has a full no-trade clause.

2025-26: $1 million salary and a $2.01 million signing bonus
2026-27: $1 million and a $2.01 million signing bonus
2027-28: $1 million and a $1.56 million signing bonus
2028-29: $1 million and a $808,000 signing bonus
2029-30: $1 million and a $806,000 signing bonus
2030-31: $1 million and a $806,000 signing bonus

NHL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Try to Move Erik Karlsson?

The Ottawa Senators re-signed Tyler Kleven

NHL: The Ottawa Senators re-signed 23-year-old defenseman Tyler Kleven to a two-year, $3.2 million contract, a $1.6 million salary cap hit. Kleven had four goals and six assists in 79 games this past season.

“Tyler’s game elevated as our season progressed,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He proved to be a reliable defenseman for us during the playoffs, and we expect his game will continue to mature and develop.”

Puck Pedia: Kleven will get $1.5 million next season and $1.7 million in 2026-27.

The Minnesota Wild re-signed Marcus Johansson

Minnesota Wild: The Wild re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

The Washington Capitals sign Garin Bjorklund

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the AHL

The Seattle Kraken re-sign Ben Meyers

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken re-signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year, one-way contract extension with a $775,000 cap hit.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres Will be Aggressive This Offseason

The Los Angeles Kings sign Kirill Kirsanov

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Kirill Kirsanov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Kings drafted Kirsanov 84th overall in the 34d round of the 2021 NHL draft.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 1-7: NHL Scouting Combine (Buffalo, NY)
June 20th: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency