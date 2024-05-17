Gambling is Just the Tip of the Iceberg for NHL Licensing

The National Hockey League (NHL) has long been a global brand synonymous with the highest level of ice hockey featuring the top players and prospects in the world. As the league continues to evolve and expand its reach, it has ventured into various licensing agreements to diversify its revenue streams and enhance brand engagement.

The foray into the online gambling industry has garnered significant attention among these ventures. However, this is merely the beginning. The NHL’s licensing strategy encompasses various opportunities and potential challenges. This article explores the NHL’s current and future licensing endeavors, focusing on the online gambling industry and the emerging field of digital collectibles.

The Online Gambling Industry

The NHL’s recent partnership and licensing agreement with the online gambling industry marks a significant milestone. This collaboration has seen the NHL’s name and brand integrated into various online gambling games, including table games and a branded slot game. While the association between sports and gambling may seem unconventional, it has proven to be a lucrative avenue for many sporting brands. From individual athletes to iconic venues like Cheltenham Racecourse in the UK, licensing agreements with online gambling platforms have become a vital revenue stream.

The connection between sports and casinos is not as disparate as it may initially appear. Many hockey fans also enjoy betting on game outcomes, creating a natural crossover between sports and gambling. In Canada, where the online casino gaming market is expanding, NHL-branded casino games offer a distinctive way to capture players’ attention amid a crowded market of slot games. Anyone who wants to get started with online casino gaming in Canada will know how many of these operators also have sportsbooks.

Digital Collectibles: Non-Fungible Tokens

In digital collectibles, the NHL has ventured into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its brand, NHL Breakaway. Despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency market and the decline in NFT popularity following an initial boom, the NHL has embraced this technology to offer fans a new way to engage with the league.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital items that cannot be replicated. They can take various forms, including artwork, music, and social media posts. NHL Breakaway allows fans to buy, trade, and bid on collectible items featuring video highlight reels of significant NHL moments from past and present. This initiative mirrors the NBA’s earlier foray into the NFT market with NBA Topshot, which experienced a dramatic decline in sales after an initial surge.

While the timing of NHL Breakaway‘s launch may be questioned, given the current state of the NFT market, it underscores the league’s willingness to explore innovative licensing opportunities. However, the mixed reactions from fans and investors highlight the risks of entering such a volatile market.

The Current State of NHL Licensing

The NHL’s licensing ventures into the online gambling industry have been mainly successful in establishing a legitimate revenue stream. However, regulatory challenges in various regions, such as the stricter regulations on gambling sponsorships in the English Premier League, could impact the NHL’s future licensing activities in this sector.

Conversely, the NHL’s digital collectible initiative has faced skepticism due to the declining interest in NFTs. A more prudent approach might have been to focus on monetization through console and PC gaming. Integrating top NHL players and hockey prospects as characters in popular titles like Fortnite or developing free-to-play NHL-branded games with monetization through loot crates or in-game purchases could have offered a more stable and financially rewarding strategy.

Looking Ahead

The NHL is clearly in a period of experimentation with its brand management and licensing. While some collaborations, such as the gambling partnerships, have proven successful, others, like the NFT venture, have faced criticism. Moving forward, the NHL must strike a balance between innovation and strategic caution to maintain and enhance its brand value. Protecting the NHL’s premium identity while exploring new revenue streams will be crucial for the league’s continued growth and success.