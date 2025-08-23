How the NHL Has Embraced Gambling and Gaming Ads at Arenas

Over the past decade, the landscape inside National Hockey League arenas has shifted, reflecting broader changes in attitudes toward gaming and gambling across North America. Once considered a taboo association for professional sports, betting and gaming promotions are now integral to the NHL experience, giving fans new ways to engage both inside the arena and online.

Major gaming operators have inked multi-year agreements with various teams and the league itself, ensuring prominent placement of their brands during broadcasts, in digital content, and throughout arena signage. Even more recently, online poker brands have started exploring sponsorship opportunities with clubs, creating new partnerships that add digital engagement for fans at home and in the stands.

The sportsbook boom began in earnest following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the federal ban on sports betting in 2018. By the 2019-2020 season, announcements of fresh sponsorship agreements became a fixture in team press releases. Franchises like the New Jersey Devils, who play just across the river from Manhattan, forged lucrative deals with brick-and-mortar betting operators. Prudential Center features branded lounges, live odds tickers, and in-game betting kiosks, combining hockey entertainment with interactive gaming opportunities.

50/50 Raffles and Charitable Giving

Outside formal sportsbook partnerships, 50/50 raffles have multiplied in popularity and scope since the mid-2010s. Initially simple paper-ticket operations, these raffles now often feature electronic kiosks that display jackpot totals in real time—sometimes crossing $100,000 at high-profile games. During the 2023-2024 season, Toronto Maple Leafs fans contributed over $2 million via 50/50 raffles, with half the proceeds benefiting local charities and the other half going to the jackpot winner.

Betting Amenities and Fan Engagement

The impact of these partnerships extends beyond simple ad placements. In several cases, franchises have reported increased fan attendance and engagement following the rollout of in-venue betting amenities. The Vegas Golden Knights became the NHL’s poster franchise for gaming-era integration. Located on the Las Vegas Strip, their T-Mobile Arena offers in-person betting experiences that blend seamlessly with hockey festivities. During the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, the team set a then-franchise record for average home attendance at just over 18,300 fans per game, a figure up five percent from their inaugural season.

Individual cities have seen varied results. The Colorado Avalanche introduced an in-arena sportsbook lounge at Ball Arena in Denver during the 2022-2023 season and saw a reported 8% increase in game-day traffic compared to previous years within one year. However, cities and teams in states where sports betting remains prohibited haven’t benefited from these additional revenue streams and have, at times, struggled to keep pace with rivals from regulated markets.

Technology and Digital Integration

The evolution extends into digital engagement as well. Several teams have integrated betting features directly into their official mobile apps, allowing fans to check live odds, track their bets, and enter arena raffles in real time. The Washington Capitals launched their own branded online gaming portal that connects with official ticketing accounts, and the platform was credited with a 15% increase in app downloads during the 2023 playoffs.

Hockey’s embrace of gaming also influences fan demographics. Data from league surveys suggest that the average age of NHL fans participating in arena-based gaming rises slightly, with most bettors falling between 30 and 45 years old. Meanwhile, 50/50 raffles maintain broad appeal across age groups, supported by teams like the Edmonton Oilers, whose charity jackpot regularly tops $50,000 during playoff runs.

Responsible Gaming and League Response

One area that remains under scrutiny is the league’s messaging around responsible gaming. Every official sportsbook partnership includes requirements for prominent responsible gambling disclosures, both online and in physical venues. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens have invested in bilingual ad campaigns targeting younger fans, aiming to educate on the risks of betting and the importance of moderation. League officials have stated that maintaining a fair balance between monetization and consumer protection remains a priority as the industry evolves.

Financial Impact and Future Uncertainty

The overall revenue impact of gaming partnerships continues to grow, albeit unevenly across markets. League-wide reports project that combined gaming and gambling sponsorships generated over $200 million in incremental revenues during the 2024-2025 season, with large market teams capturing the lion’s share. Yet some market observers caution that over-saturation of advertising could lead to diminishing returns and call for judicious planning among both teams and sponsors.

With the continued expansion of sports betting laws in North America and the proliferation of online gaming platforms, the NHL is set to deepen its engagement with gaming interests. Whether the relationship will sustain its current pace or undergo further regulatory adjustments remains a live question. For now, fans entering any arena across the league can expect to see—and possibly participate in—a more interactive experience, where the world of hockey and gaming are more closely intertwined than ever before.