NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Still In Pursuit of a Top Six Winger

New Jersey Devils Still Need a Top Six Winger. Who is the Best Option?

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: As Novozinsky writes, the New Jersey Devils need a top-six scoring winger. New Jersey can’t rely on Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, or Stefan Noesen to be that player. However, for the Devils to compete for a Stanley Cup, they need that final scoring piece to put them over the top. Novozinsky looks at some options that could be out there and puts them into tiers.

Jordan Kyrou – St. Louis Blues

With the Blues high on Jimmy Snuggerud, Jordan Kyrou’s name is out there. He has been on Frank Seravalli’s trade bait board. He has an $8.125 million salary cap hit. Can the Devils afford this without moving a player or two?

Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars

Speaking of moving money, Jason Robertson is the next name listed. The package could be three pieces, which include a roster player, a prospect, and picks. And Dougie Hamilton is linked to Dallas in this scenario. Is that something that could work?

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken

An ideal target is Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken, who has two years left at $5 million. That is a cheap cap hit for a guy who can average 30 goals and 30 assists a season. Could Dawson Mercer be a part of this deal?

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

While Rickard Rakell is an ideal target for the Devils to pursue, as he has three years left at $5 million. Rakell consistently scores goals and is a steady winger who can be relied on to play two ways.

Tyler Toffoli, San Jose Sharks

This scenario is unlikely to happen. However, Tyler Toffoli, who potted 26 goals with Jack Hughes before he was traded to Winnipeg. He fills a need.

NHLRumors.com Note: The New Jersey Devils have their work cut out for them in pursuit of a top-six scoring winger. Every team needs one, and there are not too many out there to find. It is going to come down to GM Tom Fitzgerald making tough decisions on who he believes is a part of this team moving forward and what they have to offer other teams to get said player.

As far as the players that Novozinsky mentions go …

Jordan Kyrou has a full no-movement clause as of July 1st, so the price to acquire him would be high. Not to mention, do the Devils want to take on another $8 million with the Luke Hughes extension still pending?

Jason Robertson fills a need, but at what cost? Dougie Hamilton? The Devils shouldn’t move Hamilton to create space for Robertson. How wise it is to add goal scoring and weaken an area of strength. Trying to outscore your defensive problems is not the best idea, especially at the expense of a player like Dougie Hamilton.

Jared McCann makes sense, but again, New Jersey needs to clear cap space to make it happen. Mercer, and what else is going back in this deal? However, is this something the Kraken want to do? More on that at another time.

Rickard Rakell is the perfect target for the Devils, but the price to acquire him, as reported by NHLRumors.com and DevilsNation.com after the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, was astronomical. It still is.

Tyler Toffoli isn’t returning to the New Jersey Devils. After what happened at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, where the Devils sent him to Winnipeg, where he didn’t want to go, that was the end of that relationship. The Devils have been trying to replace his production but haven’t succeeded. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks would have to fall off the mat to trade him, but he has control over where he goes. Plus, why would he want to leave Macklin Celebrini?

