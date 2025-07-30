Jackson Blake’s Contract Structure Will be One, If Not the Last of It’s Kind

B/R Open Ice: Frank Servalli on the structure of Jackson’s Blake’s eight-year, $45 million contract extension with the Carolina. This is the last season that two parts of the contract will be allowed, eight years and the deferred salary.

“Why are we leading off a summer edition of the show with a contract extension for a 21-year-old? Because it’s got a really interesting structure. Yes, this is one of those structures that’s going to be outlawed in the next CBA for two different reasons.

One, the maximum term of a new contract extension moving forward will be seven years, as opposed to eight.

And two, the NHL has gotten rid of deferred salary in the next collective bargaining agreement. Which means that the $19.3 million that Jackson Blake deferred till after the contract is over, which will have interest attached to it, well, that won’t be possible either.

Jackson Blake 8 year $45M extension: Yr 1 $1M Base, $2M Signing Bonus, $4.5M SB Deferred

Yr 2 3.5M Base, 4M SB Def

Yr 3 3.5M Base, 3.4M SB Def

Yr 4 4.5M Base, 600K SB Def

Yr 5 4.5M Base

Yr 6 4.5M Base

Yr 7 1.1M Base & 3.4M SB Def

So really fascinating deal for the Carolina Hurricanes … But looking at Jackson Blake’s contract, he turns 22 next week. Last season, 80 games, 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points, playing just about 14 minutes a night as a winger under Rod Brind’Amour and earning that trust from the coach. A guy who played certainly with a little bit of bite as well, which was important for the Carolina Hurricanes. Really consistent, strong producer in the NHL in his first season.

But to get that type of contract extension, which buys basically all of the best years of Jackson Blake, this takes him through his age 31 season, believe it or not. And it’s interesting, because he was willing to take the deferred salary. He was willing to take what might have been a lower AAV, had he gone out and done that again next season. What happens if next year he grows to a 25 goal scorer and a 50 point player? What would that look like coming out of his entry-level deal? But he takes the security and a massive deal for Jackson Blake and his family.”

