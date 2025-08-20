Lane Hutson Will See His Time Come For Team USA on the Olympic Stage

On Tuesday, Team USA announced the invitees to their upcoming training camp for the 2026 Olympics, and one notable omission was Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Introducing the 44 players who will attend the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp Details: https://t.co/lWC0ZT1AJc pic.twitter.com/16FT49FRgP — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 19, 2025

There were reports early in August that Hutson would not be getting an invite from Team USA. Many are wondering how this could happen. Hutson won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year. He set a Canadiens rookie record for points with 66, passing Chris Chelios (64), who set the mark as a rookie defenseman in 1984-85. In addition, Hutson tied Larry Murphy’s record for most assists for a rookie defenseman with 60.

Lane Hutson Left Off US Olympic Training Camp Roster As discussed with @SimonTSN690 and @MitchyGallo on @TSN690 a few weeks back his time will come. #gohabsgo Check it out here https://t.co/czsns04k5R https://t.co/kirtov1nF3 — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 19, 2025

So what was holding him back from inviting Hutson? If you look at some of the young invitees, you see Jacksom LaCombe, Frank Nazar, and Alex Vlasic are listed, and Lane Hutson isn’t. But if you look at those players, none of them are making the team, and neither was Hutson. The blueline is just too loaded for Hutson to make the team. They have too many of the same players already invited to camp.

Could Lane Hutson Get To the Level Quinn Hughes is On?

Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski, Charlie McAvoy, Brock Faber, and Jake Sanderson can all move the puck and skate it out of the defensive zone. Not to mention, all these guys are power-play guys as well. There isn’t enough room for Hutson to be there right now. Plus, if you add Adam Fox or Seth Jones to the list and the mix, that is another spot taken up by veteran players. Add Jaccob Slavin, and the USA defence corps is set.

But that doesn’t mean his time to play for Team USA on the International stage won’t come. Management has to overlook his size and stop trying to find this particular type of player. Just because a player is smaller in stature doesn’t mean he is not effective. Hutson’s speed and ability to move his feet make up for his size, as he can track down many top players and put himself in a position to defend better.

During an appearance on TSN Radio in Montreal, the question was raised about how this could happen and why he was left. However, just because 2026 isn’t happening doesn’t mean the 2028 World Cup of Hockey or the 2030 Olympics won’t happen for Lane Hutson.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Will Players Like Lane Hutson Bet on Themselves and Take Mid-Term Deals?

Host: “Jim, Lane Hutson, not named to, I guess, what would you call the squad, the preliminary squad for Team USA. Jim, he’s left off. How does something like this happen?”

Jim Biringer: “I mean, you look at management, right? You see who’s running the team, Bill Guerin. And look, I think they want to win the gold medal, and having Lane Hutson on there helps you win a gold medal. But they also have certain players that they want on the team, and you can tell from Four Nations the type of player they want. It’s similar to what Canada built at the Four Nations, similar to the roster we’ll see at the Olympics in Italy as well.

Lane Hutson does so much. I mean, we saw last year, right? I mean, and I think the big thing that’s going to hold him back and why he’s not on the team and on the preliminary roster is his size, right? That’s like the big knock on him. But for his size, for what he does on the back end, plays good defensively, can help your power play, move the puck, speed, skill, everything, the kids, is a winner.

He’s done it all in Montreal right now. Obviously, they haven’t won a Stanley Cup, but I mean, last year, rookie of the year, records for tying and breaking records for defenseman, rookie defenseman. And you look at it, and Team USA could use a player like that, but they’re going to have the guys that they had there at the Four Nations, and it just comes down to size. And that’s what they’re looking to build for Team USA at the Olympics.

NHL Rumors: What is the Most Logical Landing Spot for Mason McTavish?

But I think that blue line is just so stacked that okay, he’s not on 2026, all kidding aside, probably not going to be, but 2028, 2030, Lane Hutson is going to be there.”

It isn’t a bad thing for Lane Hutson to focus on his sophomore season for the Montreal Canadiens, who have higher expectations this season. Hutson is a rink rat anyway, but there would have been no benefit from him going to this camp just to be cut when he could be preparing for next season.

Lane Hutson’s time will come for Team USA on the International Stage for the Men’s National Team. A player of his calibre, who has won World Junior Gold for Team USA, will get his day in the sun. It’s not a matter of if but when.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.